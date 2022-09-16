What is known about R$ 47 million winner killed in SP

Jonas Lucas Alves Dias, 55, who won BRL 47.1 million in 2020, after a simple six-figure bet on the Mega-Sena, died yesterday after being found with signs of beating on the banks of the Bandeirantes Highway, near the access to the Jardim São Pedro neighborhood, in Hortolândia (SP), where the victim lived.

He disappeared on Tuesday morning (13) when he left the house for a walk, taking only documents and his wallet. The suspicion is that he was the victim of a kidnapping followed by extortion, staying more than a day in the custody of the criminals, still unidentified.

The case was registered by the Civil Police as extortion followed by death and is being investigated by the Hortolândia Police Station, with support from the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic) of Piracicaba.

When was the last time Jonah was seen?

The victim’s brother, 65, gave a statement to the police and reported that the man had been missing for a day, the Public Security Secretariat said. He had left on Tuesday morning, the 13th, for a walk and disappeared.

According to the Civil Police, Dias was found seriously injured and unconscious at an access interchange to Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, at the height of Jardim São Pedro. He was rescued, but did not survive. Doctors found that he suffered traumatic brain injury. Exams were requested from the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

How did the criminals act?

Also according to the police, the investigation pointed out that several attempts were made to withdraw from his accounts during the period in which the victim was missing. One of them, in the amount of R$ 3 million, was not completed, but there was a transfer via Pix in the amount of R$ 18 thousand. With the victim’s debit card, taken by the suspects in the crime, withdrawals were made in the amount of R$ 2 thousand.

What are the clues already found and the suspects?

Police obtained security camera footage showing Dias being left on the road. Other images from monitoring cameras of the highway and the urban area of ​​Hortolândia were requested and are under analysis.

For the police, the criminals premeditated the kidnapping, as they knew he was a millionaire, since Jonas did not hide from the residents of the neighborhood where he lived that he had been awarded the prize. Also according to the delegate responsible for the case, Juliana Ricci, it is still “premature” to say where the victim was surrendered and how many people are involved in the crime.