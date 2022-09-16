What led Juliette to leave Globo? Columnist reveals

Juliette Freire, former participant and winner of Big Brother Brasil 21, was fired from Rede Globo. Who confirmed it was journalist Gabriel Perline, from the website iG, who told in detail what resulted in the dismissal of the singer from Paraíba.

The former BBB was one of the few players on the reality show who managed to sign an exclusive contract with the broadcaster. The alleged dismissal would have occurred because the singer accepted the invitation to participate in Eliana’s program on SBT to participate in the Eliana program, as soon as she would have no connection with Globo.

Bruna Marquezine sold mansion for 15 million to Teló (ig.com.br)

Participation in Juliette Freire’s show on SBT will be the first in which the singer participates outside of TV Globo. Eliana, presenter of the program has already posted on her social networks about the singer’s presentation on her program that will air in the coming weeks.

AND WHY WAS JULIETTE’S DISMISSAL?

According to the columnist, Juliette, after choosing not to renew her exclusive contract with Rede Globo, was disconnected from the channel. In 2021, after her departure from BBB21, the singer joined the business team of singer Anitta and entered into business with Grupo Globo. The singer entered into several negotiations with the broadcaster’s executives, among them, she signed a contract to act as an ambassador for Globoplay and was entitled to produce a documentary about her life.

Amado Batista has a luxurious life and even boasts private jets (ig.com.br)

In the agreement previously made, as an employee of the largest broadcaster in the country, Juliette, she was subject to authorization from the directors of Rede Globo to participate in competing programs, something that would never have been allowed. Now, without a link, Juliette, who is no longer an employee of the station, will be able to freely participate in any program or accept new proposals.

Leo, from “O Clone”, reappears very different at age 25 (ig.com.br)