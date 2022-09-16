WhatsApp gains option to recover deleted messages in a chat

On the iOS system, the application will provide a button that undoes actions involving deleting messages. This ensures that relevant text stays in the chat. But despite being released for those using Apple devices, the tool continues to be analyzed and will probably arrive on Android devices soon.

update your app

If you have an iPhone and you still haven’t noticed any changes, don’t forget to update the version of the app. In the app store you can quickly check if there are any updates to be made. Version 22.19.75 includes these changes and security improvements linked to periodic fixes made by the developers of the Meta group, the administrator of Facebook and the Instagram which has been accumulating experience with quick updates.

Introducing the “Undo” button

The “Undo” or “Undo’” button on the Portuguese interface recovers what was deleted by mistake. However, the mechanism is available for a few seconds, until it disappears.

From that moment on, this function is unavailable and the text is no longer recoverable, having been permanently deleted. The purpose of the resource is also linked to accidental actions on the platform.

Accidental errors

Imagine that you accidentally wanted to select the ”Delete for everyone” option and you accidentally chose ”Delete for me”.

If the idea was to exclude what was written so that the person could not see it, this creates an embarrassment. Therefore, in these situations the functionality will be very useful, preventing contacts from having access to wrong expressions or something unpleasant being recorded.

When the message is deleted, a button will appear in the right corner, right above the typing field. You don’t need to change any settings on your account, just keep the Whatsapp updated. Remembering that only devices with iOS 16 system will be able to access the tool, while Android users must wait a few weeks.