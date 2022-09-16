While Scarpa earned R$700,000 at Palmeiras, the new salary he will have in Europe

Gustavo Scarpa will defend big club in England

September 15, 2022 · 8:00 pm

O palm trees tried a new deal with Gustavo Scarpa after the player has agreed to transfer to the Nottingham Forest. The midfielder has a contract with the club alviverde until the end of this year and will leave for the Premier League at the end of this season, without financial compensation for the São Paulo team. According to information, the club studied the possibility of paying around 5 million euros (about R$ 25.8 million) to pay the athlete’s pre-contractual fine. The negotiation did not proceed, mainly because Scarpa did not want to dishonor the agreement with the English club.

On the contrary Ze Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Ron, scarpa started talks with the board, but did not agree on an early renewal in 2021. As the club did not respond, the player and his agents began to look for an alternative for him. According to sources heard by the UOL EsporteO palm trees he only looked for Scarpa in 2022, in the last year of the bond. At this point, the player already had advanced conversations with the English team, with whom he would end up signing a pre-contract.

Gustavo Scarpa is packed

In the English club, which is two-time champion of Europe Champions League and which belongs to the Greek Evangelos Marinakis, also owner of the Olympiakos (GRE), Scarpa will receive a salary that Palmeiras could easily cover, according to people consulted who had access to the negotiation. Scarpa’s salary at Nottingham is known to be at least three times what he currently earns.

Matched the “Mage”

Palmeiras’ most outstanding player in the season, Scarpa equaled Valdivia as the sixth top scorer of Palmeiras in the century, with 41 goals. He is the fourth player who played the most for the club in the current squad, with 221 games. This year, he has ten goals and 13 assists, leading the second index. He is second in goal participation in the season, behind Raphael Veigawith 25.