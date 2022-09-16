whistleblower reveals Cláudio Castro’s scheme







Cláudio Castro Photo: Claudia Martini / Futura Press

Whistleblower Marcus Vinícius Azevedo da Silva detailed the scheme for receiving bribe involving the governor of Rio de Janeiro and candidate for reelection, Cláudio Castroduring his performances as a councilor and also as deputy governor during the management of Wilson Witzel, reveals a report by the wow this Friday the 16th.

Marcus Vinícius reported the scheme involving businessman Flávio Chadud. Among the revelations are the payment of a bribe for a trip to Disney and the corroboration of the suspicion of money carried by Castro in a backpack.

The whistleblower’s testimony was collected in July this year by the Public Ministry of Rio as part of Operation Catarata, which investigates fraud in social projects in Rio de Janeiro.

City councilor

According to Marcus Vinícius, as a councilor, Cláudio Castro worked together with Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), then mayor of Rio, to incorporate contracts from Marcus Vinícius’ NGO and a company owned by Chadud to the Subsecretariat for Persons with Disabilities (SUBPD), which was commanded by members of the scheme.

In return, Castro voted in favor of increasing the property tax in the city of Rio, a project by Crivella that faced resistance in the City Council.

With the SUBPD contracts, Castro gained – in addition to bribes – political capital. In 2018, he was elected Lieutenant Governor of Witzel.

vice governorship

According to the whistleblower, the scheme not only followed when Castro took over as deputy governor of Rio, but was already well implemented. Since 2015, the whistleblower and Flávio Chadud benefited from a scheme that involved contracts for social projects between the company Novo Olhar (from Chadud) and Fundação Leão 13.

During Witzel’s administration, however, Leão 13 was under the control of Fabiana Bentes, then secretary of Social Development, who was not part of the scheme. Unable to remove it from the foundation, Marcus Vinícius suggested a decree to transfer Leão 13 to the vice governorship, that is, to Castro’s hands.

On January 9, 2019, Witzel published the decree and the Lion 13 Foundation came under the command of the lieutenant governor.

trip to disney

In one of the bribe payments, the whistleblower explained that one of the remittances was sent in the amount of US$ 20 thousand to fund a trip by Cláudio Castro with his family to Disney, in Orlando (USA), between 2018 or 2019. , said the whistleblower without knowing the exact date. In 2018, however, Castro’s wife, Analine Castro, posted photos on her social media in which she appears at Disney parks.

“Cláudio went on a trip with his family to Orlando. He took him, the current first lady, his children, he took his brother, his sister-in-law, it was a bunch of people. Part of the resources that paid for Cláudio and his family’s trip there in Orlando it left the vaults, the ‘Novo Olhar’ accounting, and went straight to Orlando. When he got there, the dollar was there. He didn’t have to withdraw here. . He got there, the person just arrived and gave it to him. At the time, I think it was the equivalent of US$ 20 thousand, if I’m not mistaken. I gave a part, Flávio [Chadud] gave another one”, explained the whistleblower.

bribe in the backpack

Marcus Vinícius also confirmed to the authorities the suspicion of a bribery scheme revealed by the GloboNews. Castro was caught in images at Chadud’s company headquarters carrying a backpack that, according to Bruno Selem, Chadud’s former employee, contained R$100,000 in bribes.

“That recording that was later shown in the media, in relation to the backpack, which he [Castro] it was the morning of the operation’s eve [Catarata], that was for him to receive the resource that was destined, which was paid, days before it was released by the state. He went to receive his share at the office, R$ 120 thousand, a part of the funds that had been released late. […] That image was exactly Cláudio the day before going there to get the resource. So much so that on the day of the operation there was still around R$300 thousand in the safe because Bruno [ex-funcionário] and Flávio were still going to distribute to more agents”, he said.

who is the whistleblower

Marcus Vinícius approached Cláudio Castro in 2015. At the time, he took over the coordination of Castro’s campaign for councilor. He was his advisor at the Rio City Council between April and August 2017. Owner of one of the companies investigated in Operation Catarata, Marcus was arrested in 2019, but today he is free.

The whistleblower also said that he introduced Castro to Flávio Chadud, and that the businessman gave money to the campaign. “When I brought in a potential candidate to be elected councilor, Flávio [Chadud] did not miss the opportunity. He has a look like few others. […] He even helped, he gave about R$ 50 thousand to help me pay for Cláudio’s campaign expenses”, he revealed.

Castro’s defense

Cláudio Castro’s press office told the wow who will not comment on legal proceedings in secrecy and called the leak of information “criminal”.

“I do not comment on actions that are secret from the courts. Leaking this content is criminal and aims solely and exclusively to interfere in the electoral process. Unfortunately in Rio de Janeiro there is an industry of whistleblowers made by criminals who want to get out of jail and accuse authorities of frivolous way”.

Datasheet

According to the latest survey carried out by Datafolha and released this Thursday, 15th, Cláudio Castro is technically tied with Marcelo Freixo (PSB) in the race for the government of Rio.

According to the poll, Castro has 31% and Freixo, 27%. In the previous survey, Castro had the same 31%, and Freixo, 26%. The margin of error is plus or minus three points.

Also in the second round, Castro and Freixo are technically tied, but with a difference of five points. The governor running for re-election by the PL has 43%, and the PSB candidate, 41%. In the previous poll, the governor had 44%, and Freixo, 37%.

The survey, commissioned by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and on TV Globo, heard 1,202 voters from 34 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro, from September 13 to 15. The confidence level is 95%, and the survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number RJ-00509/2022.

