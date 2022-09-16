Who is Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter who won the vote

“A Fazenda 2022”, RecordTV, won a new participant last Thursday (15). Bia Miranda joined the game after being chosen by the public and winning the magazine vote. In addition to Bia, Créu, Suzi, Baronesa and André were also vying for the spot.

Former affair with player Adriano Imperador and ‘Gretchen’s granddaughter’, the 18-year-old contestant promises to be talked about. Check out:

Bullshit with Ingrid Ohara

Bia has already entered the game with a disaffection: influencer Ingrid Ohara. During the dynamic with the members of the magazine, held at the premiere of the reality show, Bia called Ingrid “dehumilde”, something that did not please the former “De Vacation with Ex”.

Seeing Bia in the house, Ingrid got up from the couch to greet the influencer, but then said: “I loved what you said, nice to meet you! You don’t even know me and you already talked shit about me, right?”.

“Right!” replied Bia. “You don’t even know me and you don’t even know my story! You limp!”, replied Ingrid.

“And you just confirmed everything I said,” finished Gretchen’s granddaughter.

When Galisteu went live to talk to the house, Ingrid highlighted the hurt with the influencer.

“She doesn’t even know me, she doesn’t know anything about my story and she picks me up and calls me shameless, and I’ve never even seen her in my life. She saw me going through her feed, looked and said ‘ah, shameless, that’s it’. “, commented.

Affair with Emperor

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was invited to the storeroom of “A Fazenda 14”, after controversy involving her mother and former soccer player Adriano Imperador. Bia, 18, confirmed that she had an affair with Adriano, 40.

According to Bia, the affair would have bothered her mother, Jenny Miranda. My mother knew, yes, from the start [do relacionamento] and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have that”, he said.

As soon as she entered the store, Bia was asked about possible support from the former Flamengo, Corinthians and Brazilian team player. The young woman confided that she had contact with him before entering the confinement.

“I think it will [me apoiar] because he texted me these days”, declared Bia. Afterwards, she also said that Adriano had been blocked from his cell phone.

“The Emperor sent me a message and I didn’t respond. As far as I knew, the Emperor is blocked on my cell phone. My boyfriend blocked it when I got back with him and it’s ok for me. He stopped following the network and everything, ok, it won’t change nothing in my life. Then, out of nowhere, a message. Then I filed it away”, he said.

Gretchen’s granddaughter or not?

After being announced as Gretchen’s granddaughter, Thammy denied that Bia is actually the dancer and singer’s granddaughter.

“Hey! My two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is two years old and the other is two and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.

In the past, Thammy dated Jenny, Bia’s mother, and the relationship brought her closer to Gretchen. After the breakup, Gretchen continued to maintain a good relationship with her ex-daughter-in-law and ‘adopted’ Jenny, considering her her daughter at heart. The ‘Queen of Rebolado’ did not formalize the adoption in court.

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

Fazenda 14: Ellen Cardoso, the Strawberry Shortcake, is the first confirmed - Reproduction/Instagram

1 / 20

Small strawberry

Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Ruivinha de Marte is from Manaus and an influencer - Reproduction/Instagram

two / 20

martian redhead

Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Shayan Haghbinghomi - Reproduction/Instagram

3 / 20

Shayan Haghbin

Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deborah Albuquerque is in the new edition - Reproduction/Instagram

4 / 20

Deborah Albuquerque

Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

A Fazenda 14: Thomaz Costa is an influencer and ex-boyfriend of Larissa Manoela - Reproduction/Instagram

5 / 20

Thomas Costa

Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Iran Malfitano is confirmed as a pawn of the edition - Reproduction / Instagram

6 / 20

Iran Malfitano

Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

The Farm 14: Deolane Bezerra is confirmed in the program - Reproduction / Instagram

7 / 20

Deolane Bezerra

Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Kerline at Virgínia Fonseca's party - Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

8 / 20

Kerline Cardoso

Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer.

Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews

Tiago Ramos at Neymar's party in Paris - Reproduction/Instagram

9 / 20

Tiago Ramos

Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District.

Reproduction / Instagram

The influencer Ingrid Ohara - Playback/Instagram

10 / 20

Ingrid Ohara

Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

Rosiane Pinheiro, former dancer - Reproduction - Facebook

11 / 20

Rosiane Pinheiro

Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter.

Reproduction – Facebook

Vini Buttel is one of the most popular contestants in season 3 of "On vacation with Ex Brasil" - Playback/Instagram

12 / 20

Vini Buttel

Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer.

Reproduction / Instagram

André Marinho is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

13 / 20

André Marinho

André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career.

Reproduction / Instagram

Alex Gallete is in The Farm 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

14 / 20

Alex Gallete

Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor.

Reproduction / Instagram

Tati Zaqui: 'Bad day for anyone who talks about my stretch marks' - Reproduction/Instagram

15 / 20

Tati Zaqui

Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bruno Tálamo - Reproduction/Instagram

16 / 20

Bruno Thalamo

Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist.

Reproduction / Instagram

Pétala Barreiros is 23 years old and is the mother of 2 boys - Reproduction/Instagram

17 / 20

Barreiros petal

Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman.

Reproduction / Instagram

Bárbara Borges - Reproduction/Instagram

18 / 20

Bárbara Borges

Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress.

Reproduction / Instagram

Lucas Santos is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

19 / 20

Lucas Santos

Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT).

Reproduction / Instagram

Pele Milflows is in A Fazenda 14 - Reproduction/Instagram

20 / 20

Pele Milflows

At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter.

Reproduction / Instagram

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

