Who is Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter who won the vote

“A Fazenda 2022”, RecordTV, won a new participant last Thursday (15). Bia Miranda joined the game after being chosen by the public and winning the magazine vote. In addition to Bia, Créu, Suzi, Baronesa and André were also vying for the spot.
Former affair with player Adriano Imperador and ‘Gretchen’s granddaughter’, the 18-year-old contestant promises to be talked about. Check out:
Bullshit with Ingrid Ohara
Bia has already entered the game with a disaffection: influencer Ingrid Ohara. During the dynamic with the members of the magazine, held at the premiere of the reality show, Bia called Ingrid “dehumilde”, something that did not please the former “De Vacation with Ex”.
Seeing Bia in the house, Ingrid got up from the couch to greet the influencer, but then said: “I loved what you said, nice to meet you! You don’t even know me and you already talked shit about me, right?”.
“Right!” replied Bia. “You don’t even know me and you don’t even know my story! You limp!”, replied Ingrid.
“And you just confirmed everything I said,” finished Gretchen’s granddaughter.
When Galisteu went live to talk to the house, Ingrid highlighted the hurt with the influencer.
“She doesn’t even know me, she doesn’t know anything about my story and she picks me up and calls me shameless, and I’ve never even seen her in my life. She saw me going through her feed, looked and said ‘ah, shameless, that’s it’. “, commented.
Affair with Emperor
Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was invited to the storeroom of “A Fazenda 14”, after controversy involving her mother and former soccer player Adriano Imperador. Bia, 18, confirmed that she had an affair with Adriano, 40.
According to Bia, the affair would have bothered her mother, Jenny Miranda. My mother knew, yes, from the start [do relacionamento] and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have that”, he said.
As soon as she entered the store, Bia was asked about possible support from the former Flamengo, Corinthians and Brazilian team player. The young woman confided that she had contact with him before entering the confinement.
“I think it will [me apoiar] because he texted me these days”, declared Bia. Afterwards, she also said that Adriano had been blocked from his cell phone.
“The Emperor sent me a message and I didn’t respond. As far as I knew, the Emperor is blocked on my cell phone. My boyfriend blocked it when I got back with him and it’s ok for me. He stopped following the network and everything, ok, it won’t change nothing in my life. Then, out of nowhere, a message. Then I filed it away”, he said.
Gretchen’s granddaughter or not?
After being announced as Gretchen’s granddaughter, Thammy denied that Bia is actually the dancer and singer’s granddaughter.
“Hey! My two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is two years old and the other is two and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.
In the past, Thammy dated Jenny, Bia’s mother, and the relationship brought her closer to Gretchen. After the breakup, Gretchen continued to maintain a good relationship with her ex-daughter-in-law and ‘adopted’ Jenny, considering her her daughter at heart. The ‘Queen of Rebolado’ did not formalize the adoption in court.
