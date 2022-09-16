Who is Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter who won the vote

“A Fazenda 2022”, RecordTV, won a new participant last Thursday (15). Bia Miranda joined the game after being chosen by the public and winning the magazine vote. In addition to Bia, Créu, Suzi, Baronesa and André were also vying for the spot.

Former affair with player Adriano Imperador and ‘Gretchen’s granddaughter’, the 18-year-old contestant promises to be talked about. Check out:

Bullshit with Ingrid Ohara

Bia has already entered the game with a disaffection: influencer Ingrid Ohara. During the dynamic with the members of the magazine, held at the premiere of the reality show, Bia called Ingrid “dehumilde”, something that did not please the former “De Vacation with Ex”.

Seeing Bia in the house, Ingrid got up from the couch to greet the influencer, but then said: “I loved what you said, nice to meet you! You don’t even know me and you already talked shit about me, right?”.

“Right!” replied Bia. “You don’t even know me and you don’t even know my story! You limp!”, replied Ingrid.

“And you just confirmed everything I said,” finished Gretchen’s granddaughter.

When Galisteu went live to talk to the house, Ingrid highlighted the hurt with the influencer.

“She doesn’t even know me, she doesn’t know anything about my story and she picks me up and calls me shameless, and I’ve never even seen her in my life. She saw me going through her feed, looked and said ‘ah, shameless, that’s it’. “, commented.

Affair with Emperor

Bia Miranda, Gretchen’s granddaughter, was invited to the storeroom of “A Fazenda 14”, after controversy involving her mother and former soccer player Adriano Imperador. Bia, 18, confirmed that she had an affair with Adriano, 40.

According to Bia, the affair would have bothered her mother, Jenny Miranda. My mother knew, yes, from the start [do relacionamento] and fought with me, because she was the one who wanted to stay with him to have fame and money, because she is already desperate to have that”, he said.

As soon as she entered the store, Bia was asked about possible support from the former Flamengo, Corinthians and Brazilian team player. The young woman confided that she had contact with him before entering the confinement.

“I think it will [me apoiar] because he texted me these days”, declared Bia. Afterwards, she also said that Adriano had been blocked from his cell phone.

“The Emperor sent me a message and I didn’t respond. As far as I knew, the Emperor is blocked on my cell phone. My boyfriend blocked it when I got back with him and it’s ok for me. He stopped following the network and everything, ok, it won’t change nothing in my life. Then, out of nowhere, a message. Then I filed it away”, he said.

Gretchen’s granddaughter or not?

After being announced as Gretchen’s granddaughter, Thammy denied that Bia is actually the dancer and singer’s granddaughter.

“Hey! My two nieces are younger, how are they going to get into A Fazenda? One is two years old and the other is two and a half years old. The only granddaughters I know,” he said.

In the past, Thammy dated Jenny, Bia’s mother, and the relationship brought her closer to Gretchen. After the breakup, Gretchen continued to maintain a good relationship with her ex-daughter-in-law and ‘adopted’ Jenny, considering her her daughter at heart. The ‘Queen of Rebolado’ did not formalize the adoption in court.

The Farm 2022: Who is the most hated pawn or pawn in rural reality? 3.28% 3.28% 42.62% 36.07% 4.92% 1.64% 3.28% 1.64% 3.28% vote again Total of 61 wishes

A Fazenda 14: Check out the confirmed participants in the rural reality show

1 / 20 Small strawberry Ellen Cardoso, or popularly known as Mulher Strawberry Shortcake, is known for acting as a digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram two / 20 martian redhead Ruivinha de Marte, 26, is from Urucará, in the state of Amazonas, and earns her living as a singer. Reproduction / Instagram 3 / 20 Shayan Haghbin Born in Iran, Shayan Haghbin is 31 years old and works as a carpet entrepreneur. Reproduction / Instagram 4 / 20 Deborah Albuquerque Born in São Paulo, Deborah Albuquerque, 37, is an actress and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 5 / 20 Thomas Costa Thomaz Costa was born in São Paulo, he is 22 years old and gained fame playing the character Daniel in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT) in his youth. Reproduction / Instagram 6 / 20 Iran Malfitano Iran Malfitano, 40 years old, is from Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, and gained fame as an actor. Reproduction / Instagram 7 / 20 Deolane Bezerra Born in Vitória de Santo Antão, Pernambuco, Deolane Bezerra is 34 years old and works as a lawyer, DJ and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 8 / 20 Kerline Cardoso Born in Fortaleza, Ceará, Kerline Cardoso, 30, works as a fashion designer and digital influencer. Marcos Ribas and Thiago Duran/BrazilNews 9 / 20 Tiago Ramos Tiago Ramos, 24, is a model and football player. He is from Taguatinga, in the Federal District. Reproduction / Instagram 10 / 20 Ingrid Ohara Born in Belém, Pará, Ingrid Ohara is 25 years old and earns her living as a presenter and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 11 / 20 Rosiane Pinheiro Born in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro, Rosiane Pinheiro, 48, is a dancer and reporter. Reproduction – Facebook 12 / 20 Vini Buttel Born in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, Vini Buttel is 31 years old and works as a cinematographer and digital influencer. Reproduction / Instagram 13 / 20 André Marinho André Marinho, 43 years old, was born in Rio de Janeiro, and gained fame with his singing career. Reproduction / Instagram 14 / 20 Alex Gallete Born in São Paulo, 33-year-old Alex Gallete is known for acting as a presenter and actor. Reproduction / Instagram 15 / 20 Tati Zaqui Singer Tati Zaqui, 28, was born in São Caetano do Sul, in São Paulo. Reproduction / Instagram 16 / 20 Bruno Thalamo Born in São Paulo, Bruno Tálamo is 33 years old and currently works as a journalist. Reproduction / Instagram 17 / 20 Barreiros petal Pétala Barreiros, 23, was born in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, and earns a living as a digital influencer and businesswoman. Reproduction / Instagram 18 / 20 Bárbara Borges Bárbara Borges was born in Rio de Janeiro, is 43 years old and works as an actress. Reproduction / Instagram 19 / 20 Lucas Santos Actor and singer Lucas Santos is 22 years old and was born in São Paulo. He gained fame at a young age after acting in the soap opera “Carrossel” (SBT). Reproduction / Instagram 20 / 20 Pele Milflows At age 23, Pelé Milflows was born in Rio de Janeiro and works as a singer and songwriter. Reproduction / Instagram

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”