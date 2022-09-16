Who is Suzi Sassaki, who opened a duvet in “The Farm 2022”

At dawn today, two members of the magazine debuted the first duvet of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV): Suzi Sassaki and André Santos, who are vying for a spot to enter the program with Bia Miranda, DJ Créu and Baronesa.

Even with the lights off, the magazine’s cameras showed the duo under the sheets.

Before the cameras moved from the warehouse to the headquarters, Suzi could be heard whispering, “Don’t stop, don’t stop”.

But who are the two? splash tell you.

Suzi Sassaki

In her career, Suzi also had stints with Band (“Pânico na Band”) and SBT (“Cúmplices de um Resgate”), but she stood out even when she was João Kléber’s stage assistant on RedeTV!.

In 2017, she represented the state of Goiás in the Musa do Brasil 2017 contest, placing fourth in the competition.

Suzi rose to prominence in 2021, when she said she regretted not posing nude in 2018, when she received a proposal from Sexy magazine. In the same year, she received the invitation to star in a digital edition of the magazine.

In the store, she said she faced a struggle with drug addiction.

“I’ve been clean for a year, but that’s when I lost everything, you know? If I’m here, it’s for my father, he was my hero. I didn’t believe I could work at anything else. I was there in New York, working really well, I just involved heavy”, he reported.

André Santos

André Santos is a former soccer player and businessman.

As a full-back, he was part of the squad of great teams in Brazil such as Corinthians and Flamengo, as well as Arsenal in England.

In 2009, he gained more prominence when he was called up by the Brazilian national team.

His last club was Figueirense, in 2018.

