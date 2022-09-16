Who is the producer of Scrubs who abused women for 20 years

Five-time Emmy nominee and arrested on 20 counts of sexual abuse. After two decades of alleged sexual abuse and harassment against women, American producer and screenwriter Eric Weinberg, of series such as “Californication”, “Scrubs” and “Anger Management”, was arrested in July in Los Angeles.

Now, the reports of dozens of women who would have met him come to light.

The “Scrubs” co-executive producer was arrested on charges dating back to 2012 and 2019, but the reports go back much further.

According to the website The Hollywood Reporter, several women had made allegations against him over the years, and many of these were not investigated due to lack of evidence. During this period, the whistleblowers did not know each other, nor did they know about Weinberg’s background.

Even with a long history of alleged abuse, Weinberg’s story never gained much publicity. Reports of women who were allegedly abused by him date back to the early 2000s, but the screenwriter spent decades immune to investigations.

The prison report alleges that Weinberg used to approach women usually in open spaces and outdoors. He would list his Hollywood credentials and pose as an amateur photographer to invite them to pose for him. The fact that he was a producer of series that were successful and had repercussions between the early and mid-2000s ended up corroborating his narrative.

According to the women, Weinberg justified that he did not show the photos he took, which were usually intimate and sensual, so that women would not risk becoming “targets” by Hollywood producers. Therefore, according to Weinberg, he was not known as a photographer in the art world. So it was just a hobby.

One of the survivors, illustrator Avian Anderson, said that she accepted the essay although she was not very familiar with the camera. For her, it had all started in a friendly mood, and she even brought a bird’s head mask to rehearsal, intending to make fun of it to feel more comfortable with the whole situation.

However, she began to feel uncomfortable with the nudity as the photos became more revealing and Weinberg grew irritated by the occasional jokes she made. In the end, he took her to her room, and the woman didn’t have time to react when she felt the man inappropriately touching her body and abusing her, with the justification of creating a more realistic effect in the photographs.

After the encounter, Anderson didn’t shower for three days while he mustered up the courage to go to the police and take the tests that would collect evidence of what happened. When she managed to go to the authorities, she felt frustrated, as months passed and she did not hear a response regarding her case. Sometime later, she ended up finding the account of another survivor. That’s when everything changed.

At the time, an artist named Claire Wilson had posted on a secret Facebook group for women in the Los Angeles area about her meeting with the same Eric Weinberg. In the post, she wondered if anyone else had met him and had similar experiences.

Wilson said that they met on a dating app, and that the night began in a consensual way. However, he would have violated her consent and forced her to do things he didn’t want to do.

Gradually, other women began to recognize Eric’s name, and added their reports to the situation. From dating and photo shoot proposals to street chases, they discovered it was the same man. Furthermore, they found that all attempts to bring him to justice were in vain, usually for lack of evidence that the relationships were not consensual.

After they banded together to denounce him, Eric Weinberg was arrested in July. Prior to that, he had been investigated at least twice on suspicion of sexual abuse.

Weinberg’s story began to become public in 2020, when Hilary Bidwell, his then wife, discovered the posts in the Facebook group and wanted to go in search of the truth.

In September of that year, Bidwell made a call to Claire Wilson, who had already moved from Los Angeles in an attempt to get away from the repercussions of her complaint. The then-wife, who had known Eric since 1991, asked her to share everything she knew about Eric.

Although the marriage had lasted two decades and the two had three children, Bidwell told The Hollywood Reporter that he was already showing signs of being a different person than she imagined, and that some violent and impulsive behavior made her feel insecure.

Hilary filed for divorce from Eric three times during their marriage. The third time, she opened the application after discovering a long list of women’s names that he hid along with the photos she discovered with the help of reports made on Facebook. The handwritten list detailed the women’s routines, addresses and physical descriptions of them.

During the separation and custody hearing in October of that year, three women testified that they had been sexually abused by him during photo shoots. The charges raised by Bidwell’s defense even included attempts to abuse a teenage girl who was a classmate of the producer’s son.

If for decades Eric worked normally in Hollywood without any hint of accusation affecting his career or his reputation – he was a producer, writer or consultant on 8 TV series between 2005 and 2016, most of them with long duration, including “Men at Work ” and “Death Valley” in addition to those mentioned above — the curriculum has stopped growing in recent years.

His last work listed on the IMDb portal is the series “Graves”, which ran for a season on the obscure channel Epix in 2016. His defense claims that the accusations are false and unfounded, while the victims fight back.

“People make up reasons to believe victims are making this up because the system can’t be that bad and people can’t be that bad,” Claire Wilson told THR. “But all this is true.”