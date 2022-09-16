Why Ukraine Succeeded in Countering Russia – and What Challenges It Faces Now

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

Russian vehicles destroyed in a river

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

The Ukrainian military released these photos of Russian vehicles apparently abandoned in a river

Ukraine says it has made significant gains in getting Russian troops back, retaking more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory in recent days. Jonathan Beale, the BBC’s defense correspondent, looks at why the Ukrainians have been so successful – and what obstacles Ukraine’s forces may still face in winning the war:

“Don’t underestimate the ability of Ukrainians to surprise,” a top US military official told me earlier this summer, as Russia continued to make advances in Donbas.

Ukraine’s ability to surprise has become a hallmark of this war: from the Russian withdrawal from Kiev to the recent attacks in Crimea. Now there’s another surprise happening in the east of the country.

Until now, it was Russia that had made most of the advances here—albeit slowly and exhaustingly, which was costing its army dear. Now it is Ukraine that is making conquests, reclaiming thousands of square kilometers of territory in a matter of days.

