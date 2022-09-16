Will Carlos III go from tantrums to challenges?

Benefiting from a collective esteem that essentially results from the enormous affection for Isabel II, King Carlos III will have several challenges ahead. For example: preventing the monarchy from being seen as something anachronistic; create a solid base to provide, from the crown, some stability to the country; and define for themselves a brand of legitimacy. For that, he will have to put aside certain whims.

When, last Saturday, Charles III signed the official document that made him king, he showed a certain irritation at seeing objects on the table that made it difficult for him to write. He could have discreetly diverted them, but he preferred to wait for his collaborators to do it for him and the moment went viral on social media. On Tuesday, there was another tantrum: during the signing of the guest book at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, the king became exasperated when the fountain pen he was using began to leak ink on his hand. . He got up and threw into the air a phrase that causes astonishment: “I can’t do this anymore, … always the same crap”. In time of mourning, these reactions are tolerated. Afterwards, no one will understand them.

It may not be easy to master these impulses, when many years have been spent reacting promptly to what one did not like. In his first speech to the nation after the death of Isabel II, Charles promised to follow his mother’s example, but the media constantly wonders if the king will be able to put aside certain extravagances and, above all, his militant activism.

The pressures that, over time, were exerted on ministers and even prime ministers are well known. On the other hand, certain positions are also uncomfortable. In 2014, he compared Vladimir Putin to Hitler; after Donald Trump’s presidential victory, he said the moment held “deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s”. At home, he pressured successive governments with issues ranging from demanding better equipment for British soldiers in Iraq to hospitals, rural housing or funding for what he is passionate about: alternative medicines.

Weekly, Carlos III will have meetings with Prime Minister Liz Truss. They will be two rookies looking for safe paths. Having gone to the queen every week for a decade, Tony Blair confessed, these days, that he was always unable to define a political position for her. It will be difficult for this king to have such modesty, but he should strive for it. For the sake of a nation currently adrift.

*Prof. associated with UMinho aggregation