Will food stamps be adjusted according to inflation?

Food stamps have received a lot of attention recently due to important changes to their rules. The benefit, which is not mandatory, is granted by employers and provides adequate food for their employees.

One of the main benefits offered by companies is the Food Voucher (VA) and the Meal Voucher (RV). However, not everyone receives the benefit and there are people who still have doubts about how they can use the voucher.

How does resetting values ​​work?

Annually, the federal government is required by law to adjust the value of the minimum wage taking into account the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). The use of the inflation meter is intended to avoid losses in the population’s purchasing power.

The same is not true for vouchers. In principle, the company does not need to readjust the value of the benefits, since they are also not mandatory to be granted.

However, if there is a contract or agreement with the union of the category that determines the correction, it needs to be carried out. If the adjustment of the value of the food stamp that was agreed between the employer and employees is not carried out, the worker and/or his union may file a lawsuit in the Labor Court.

How does Food and Meal Vouchers work?

The purpose of the food stamp is to help employees with their food expenses for the home. For this reason, the benefit collaborates with the whole family. Meal vouchers usually help the professional during working hours for meals at restaurants close to the company.

Now, if companies offer both benefits (VA and VR) to employees, they can participate in the PAT, which is a tax abatement incentive program.

Spending on food left 18% of Brazilians in the red in the first six months of 2022. The information is from the company Boa Vista, which collected data from 1,500 consumers from all over Brazil. The level is the highest in the historical series, which began five years ago.

Most negative respondents (28%) relate default to unemployment, while another 24% believe that it is the result of reduced income. According to Flavio Calife, economist from Boa Vista, unemployment is historically the main reason for the negative effect and continues as such, even with rates decreasing in recent months, according to the IBGE.

Image: Ground Picture/shutterstock.com