Will lose? This Gamer Notebook, considered the cheapest in Brazil, is even cheaper on Amazon ⋆

want to buy one gaming notebook efficient for both gaming and work, but on a limited budget these days? As you already know, this week, Amazon is carrying out its Sale of the customer. The promotion, which runs until this Friday (16th) is bringing in its outstanding offers the excellent IdeaPad Gaming 3i Notebook with a dedicated card. This is the cheapest Gaming Notebook in Brazil, and for a limited time, the machine is even cheaper on Amazon. During the next few days, you can buy the notebook, in its last units, with a R$ 1 thousand discount. Will lose?

Play and win with Kingdom Hunter! Kingdom Hunter it’s a mobile game strategy and collectible cards (GCT) Play and Earn where Heroes unite to build a Kingdom. Form alliances, capture enemy Heroes and win by playing! Machete pre-register to win $100 dollars on items!

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i made by the giant Lenovo offers the best cost benefit of the market combining design, which despite having an all-blue finish and a modern-style lid, is still very minimalist, discreet and compact even with a 15.6-inch panel. It is also worth mentioning that its construction was carried out strategically to obtain optimized ventilation designed with a cooling system consisting of 2 coolers and 4 air outlets. The notebook still has a backlit keyboard cWith blue LED and great tactile response that provides comfort and a good level of productivity in darker environments. It also has a hotkey to increase performance and fps in games with just one click. the screen is Full HD WVA and provides a great viewing angle, with sharp, vivid color images. Unfortunately, it has an image refresh rate of only 60hz, which in theory doesn’t get in the way, but it may not please the most demanding players.

Tip: the MMORPGBR presence on Facebook, Instagram and twitter. Be sure to follow us to stay up to date with the latest news on our website.

This model has a balanced configuration and superior to several other competing notebooks even in this price range, largely due to its dedicated entry-level graphics chipset. (GTX 1650) with 4GB of video memory, which allows you to run games with good performance, as well as heavier editing programs, including the most popular ones for architectural professionals. The device is also equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor optimized for performance, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storagewhich is responsible for the experience machine super fast, making it turn on in a few seconds. In other words, this is one of the most cost-effective Gamer Notebooks on the market. If you want a gaming notebook dedicated to games and heavier tasks, this may be the perfect opportunity for you to acquire a machine that meets your needs.

What games does the Ideapad Gaming 3i run?



The Ideapad Gaming 3i Notebook equipped with the GTX 1650 allows you to run graphics quality games on medium/high with good performance, such as Fortnite (60 fps on high), Counter Strike GO (80 fps on high), Call of Duty Warzone (45 fps on medium), Battlefield V (60fps on high), in addition to the most competitive games such as Valorant (120 fps on high), among others. In other words, we have a machine that certainly pleases the user who is looking for both a professional option and a cheap gaming machine option with the best cost-benefit on the market. However, it is worth noting that this model is the cheapest as it comes with the factory-installed Linux operating system, which cuts the cost by about 500 reais. Therefore, it is necessary to switch to the Windows 11 operating system for the best experience. Switching operating system is easy by following tutorials on Youtube. However, specialized professionals can perform the exchange for about R$ 50 reais or less.

>> Suffering from Endless Lag in Online Games?