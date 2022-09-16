With the song ‘Bolsominions’, Chico César establishes himself as one of the most forceful voices against bolsonarismo (listen)

“Bolsominions are demons / Who came out of hell / Straight into the cult / To play hidden friend / With satan in a condominium”, says an excerpt from the song by the musician from Paraíba.

247 – The singer and songwriter from Paraíba, Chico César, launched one of the most profound criticisms of repudiation of the extremism of Jair Bolsonaro and his followers. “Bolsominions are demons / Who came out of hell / Straight into the cult / To play hidden friend / With satan in a condominium”, says an excerpt from the lyrics of the song Bolsominions, played in reggae rhythm.

The song, the third single from the still unreleased album Vestido de Amor, presented on Thursday (15), was released by Chico César during a live broadcast on the internet in August of last year. The musician from Paraíba has been considered one of the main voices of resistance to the advance of Bolsonarism and the extreme right in Brazil.

“Bolsominions is music in defense of the Christian faith and criticizes a fascist-inspired political group that has very hypocritically kidnapped a significant part of the churches and the flock that profess this faith. It’s almost protest punk reggae, in the style of Peter Tosh or The Clash. True religious people know that the criticism is not directed at them, but at the moneychangers in the temple, people who worship the god of money, weapons, the flat earth, the denial of science, misogyny, racism and the persecution of sexual diversity,” the musician said in a Twitter post.

Check the letter.

Bolsominions

(Chico Caesar)

Bolsominions are demons

who came out of hell

straight to the cult

To play hidden friend

With satan in a condominium

Bolsominions are shame

who grazed distractedly

immodest stupidity

the horror of the party

And with learned laughter

The stock exchange without stocks

The soulless bodies

Cockroach blood and rage

Of all humanity that doesn’t want to be saved

Listen to the music.

