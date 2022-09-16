Woman dies 25 days after arriving at hospital with shoulder pain

A 76-year-old woman from New Jersey, United States, was diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer after seeking medical attention for shoulder pain. The patient, whose name was not identified by doctors at St. Michael Medical Center Newark of New Jersey, passed away just 25 days later.

In an article published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science on Sept. 2, the doctors who attended said that the woman was a former smoker – she had smoked a pack of cigarettes a day before deciding to quit – and had no no typical symptoms of lung cancer, such as a persistent cough, shortness of breath, or changes in vital signs.

She complained of pain in her left shoulder, forearm and elbow a few weeks before seeking medical help. A few days later, pain was also felt in the right shoulder.

A CT scan revealed that the patient had an advanced stage adenocarcinoma: the cancer had already spread from the lung to the spine, ribs and adrenal gland (a region above the kidneys).

Adenocarcinoma is an aggressive type of cancer, difficult to remove by surgery and with rapid growth, which arises in glandular tissues. It represents about 30% of all lung cancer cases and can also develop in other organs such as the stomach, intestine, uterus, pancreas, breasts or prostate, for example.

The image shows the illustration of a human body highlighted in the lung-Metropolis***lung-cancer-drawing

Lung cancer is the second most common in men and women in Brazil. According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), about 13% of all new cases are in OrgansGetty Images

Image shows doctor analyzing lung x-ray - Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

At the end of the 20th century, lung cancer became one of the leading preventable causes of death in the world.Getty Images

Man smokes cigarette and holds it with his hand. He has a mask on his chin*** lung cancer photo

Smoking is the main cause. About 85% of diagnosed cases are associated with the consumption of tobacco products.Getty Images

Woman holds halved cigarette*** lung cancer photo

Mortality among smokers is about 15 times higher than among people who have never smoked, while among former smokers it is about four times higher.Getty Images

Man takes his hand to his mouth in the coughing motion. He wears a white-Metropolis coat*** lung cancer photo

Exposure to air pollution, recurrent lung infections, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (emphysema and chronic bronchitis), genetic factors and a family history of lung cancer also favor the development of this type of cancer.Getty Images

Masked person looks for objects in polluted river - Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

Other risk factors are: occupational exposure to chemical or physical agents, drinking water containing arsenic, high doses of beta-carotene supplements in smokers and ex-smokers.Getty Images

Woman sitting on the edge of the bed appears to be sick. She puts her hand on her forehead and has her eyes closed - Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

Symptoms usually do not occur until the cancer is advanced. However, people in the early stage of the disease may already have a persistent cough, bloody sputum, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, extreme tiredness, persistent hoarseness, worsening shortness of breath, decreased appetite and difficulty swallowing.Getty Images

Doctor talks with patient while showing exam-Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

The diagnosis of lung cancer is made by evaluating the signs and symptoms presented, the family health history and the results of specific tests, such as chest radiography, computed tomography and lung tissue biopsy.Getty Images

Woman lying in bed if hospital holds the hand of a visitor - Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

For those with disease located in the lung and lymph nodes, treatment is done with radiation and chemotherapy at the same time.Getty Images

Elderly woman receives medicine in the mouth of a nurse*** lung cancer photo

In patients with distant metastases, treatment is with chemotherapy or, in selected cases, with targeted therapy-based medication.Getty Images

Operating room with 3 doctors dressed in hospital uniform - Metropolis*** lung cancer photo

Surgery, when possible, consists of removing the tumor with a safety margin, in addition to removing the lymph nodes close to the lung and located in the mediastinum. It is the treatment of choice for providing better results and disease control. Getty Images

Although the New Jersey patient complained of shoulder pain, the cancer had not spread to the region. The pain may have been a reflection of one of the spinal injuries. She was treated at the hospital with steroids and radiation, but the metastases progressed quickly and she died days after arriving at the hospital. Doctors call attention to the importance of annual check-ups, especially for people with risk factors for cancer.

