Woman finds out she threw a note in the trash and is worth millions

A woman nearly lost a million-dollar lottery prize by tossing the ticket into a garbage pile, along with the others from previous attempts. The surprising case took place in St. Louis, Missouri (USA).

The player, whose name has not been revealed, always kept hoping to win good money from the $50 Millionaire Blowout lottery prizes, so she gambled almost every week, according to FOX News.

However, the woman’s fortunes changed when she bought the scratch card at a convenience store in early September. Scraping up the prize result location, she didn’t look closely at the message and, disappointed, threw the ticket away in a dumpster in her car.

However, the scratch card indicated that she was the winner of the $1 million prize.

Even frustrated, she was curious, decided to check the ticket again and then was taken aback to realize that, in fact, she owned the millionaire prize.

“I stopped at the gas station to check my ticket, just to make sure I wasn’t throwing away any winning tickets,” the woman told the Missouri Lottery website.

“I couldn’t believe this was real. I thought maybe [o scanner] I was wrong, but I kept saying I was a winner. I won $1 million!” she added.