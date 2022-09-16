WorkShow clarifies that Gabriel Ramalho did not work at the company

In contact with the LeoDias column, Work Show, the company that managed Marília Mendonça’s career, clarified that the person mentioned as the singer’s former manager, Gabriel Ramalho, never had any participation or was part of the corporate structure of the company responsible for her artistic management. The advice of the late artist reiterates that Marília only had Wander Oliveira as a businessman in her career.

The clarification comes after the LeoDias column exclusively revealed that Gabriel Ramalho filed a lawsuit requesting the equivalent of R$ 9 million from the singer’s inheritance. He was one of the names that supported the eternal Queen of Sofrência at the beginning of her career and for whom, for a long time, she had a lot of gratitude. However, the discovery of a financial breach caused by Gabriel was one of Marília’s great disappointments in life.

Gabriel Ramalho supported Marília Mendonça at the beginning of her career even before she was part of the Workshow casting. Now, he claims, however, that he was an employee of Marília Mendonça, who had worked with her since the beginning of her career and who always had a monthly salary of R$ 200 thousand to act as finance for the Queen of Sofrência and that, therefore, after her death, he would be entitled to receive the millionaire amount in the Labor Court for unpaid agreements. It was even found that when Marília Mendonça signed the contract with the record company Som Livre, Gabriel was entitled to a 10% share in the contract.

