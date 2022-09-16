Xanddy announces the end of Harmonia do Samba and announces artist name

He continued: “Harmonia do Samba will never stop being Harmonia, I am Harmonia forever, you don’t either. I will continue to keep and sing our story. We have a beautiful and wonderful legacy and I would not let that ever be forgotten. excited for this new phase, there’s a lot of good things ahead. It’s all right, rest in peace, we’ll see you around soon.”
The group Harmonia do Samba was created in 1993. Xanddy joined the band in 1998, and they released the first official single the following year, having already achieved one of their biggest hits with “Vem, Neném”. Since then, they have released 20 CDs between studio albums, live and EPs, in addition to dozens of hits that rocked axé in the last two decades.
Read the full statement:
“Out of respect for our loyal fans/fans, our partners/contractors and friends who have accompanied us over these years and shared this dream with us, I inform you that as of 10/01/2022 I will continue as Xanddy Harmonia. it is the end, but the beginning of a new cycle for all of us.
I will continue giving voice to our musical history and in this new journey, I will count on the support of my brother and musical director Mestre Bimba, as well as the entire band and team.
For reasons of the most diverse orders, some decision-making was necessary, this being the most difficult. We don’t want to leave room for speculation: the decision for this change was very thought out, matured and taken together. This is a new moment for all of us.
Harmonia do Samba will remain alive in me. Our history is protected and, despite the changes, the team remains together and stands firm with our fans.
I reiterate that until the present date, all the commitments of shows already contracted as Harmonia do Samba, will be duly fulfilled.