Young man who killed rapist is ordered to pay R$800,000 to his family

A teenage girl who killed the man who raped her several times was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to his family. The decision was made by the judge of Polk County, in the state of Iowa, United States, last Tuesday (15).

Pieper Lewis, 17, who killed her alleged rapist in 2020, was 15 at the time. She admitted to stabbing him 30 times while he slept, after being sexually abused more than once. Judge David M. Porter, of the state of Iowa, ordered that the American, in addition to spending five years on probation, be placed in a residential institution for women, wear a tracking device and pay money to the family.

Payment in restitution to the Brooks family is mandatory in the state for murder crimes. If she violates parole rules, she could be sent to prison and serve up to 20 years for wrongful death and bodily harm.

In her testimony, the teenager, who is black, and her defense allege that she was being subjected to sex trafficking by Christopher Brown, the man who took her in after she left her parents’ residence and claimed to be her boyfriend, but demanded that she having sex with other men for money, and consuming alcohol and drugs.

She was reportedly forced to go to the home of Brooks, an acquaintance of Brown’s, and was sexually abused more than once when she was unconscious. When she woke up and realized the abuse, she would have stabbed him.

According to The New York Times, the young woman said she wished the sequence of events that day had never occurred and criticized the court decision. “That means I face rape, abuse, hate, manipulation, abandonment, loss of my parents and loneliness,” Pieper said.

The teenager’s defense accuses the judge of favoring the practice of sex trafficking. Prosecutors in the case claimed during the lawsuit that Brooks was asleep when he was stabbed and therefore did not pose an immediate danger.

Data from the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, linked to the black parliamentary bench, in a report published in 2020, shows that black girls and women are more often subjected to sex trafficking. About 40% of crime victims in the US are black women, although they make up about 13% of the American population.

Among the main reasons would be the fact that black women are the majority among the poor sections of the population, and the socioeconomic precariousness, aggravated by factors such as unemployment and financial debts, favors the activities of traffickers among this group.

The case has sparked criticism on social media, with users saying that convicting a teenager for killing her rapist would be a mistake. Cases similar to this have already mobilized the United States. In 2019, the governor of Tennessee granted a pardon to Cyntoia Brown, a woman who served 15 years in prison for killing a man when she was a teenage victim of trafficking. *(with Folhapress)