12 Top Causes of Swollen Eyes and How to Relieve

It is quite common to wake up with a swollen eye. This condition is called eye edema by doctors. The swelling can affect the upper and lower eyelids of one or both eyes. And for the most part, this situation should not be a cause for concern.

However, if the swelling persists for a few days, gets worse, or interferes with vision, it is important to seek specialist help.

Below, see the main causes of puffy eyes and ways to treat them.

1) Crying excessively

Image: iStock

Have you ever had a crying fit and noticed that your eyes were swollen? When crying, liquid accumulates on the eyelids and around the eye area. In these cases, the swelling usually goes away after a few hours.

2) Allergies

Allergies occur due to an exaggerated reaction of our body to external agents. In this way, the immune system produces tissue inflammation to defend itself against what it considers an invader for the body. However, symptoms such as swelling, itching and redness appear anywhere on the body, even in the eye region.

3) Sty

Image: iStock

Also known as hordeolum, stye is a very common eye disease. The problem is a type of acute bacterial infection that affects the eyelids. It happens due to the closure of the outlet of a gland in this region, leading to the accumulation of fluid and local infection.

It is quite easy to recognize a sty: it usually appears as a small pimple with pus on the edges of the eyelids. Because of this, the region is swollen, there is redness, pain, itching, crusts and even secretions.

The good news is that styes usually go away spontaneously within a few days. Most of the time, it is necessary to sanitize the place, make compresses and use ointments and eye drops indicated by the ophthalmologist.

4) Conjunctivitis

woman with conjunctivitis Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The health problem occurs because of an inflammation or infection of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and covers the white part of the eyeball (conjunctiva).

There are several types of conjunctivitis (viral, bacterial, allergic), but the symptoms are usually similar: sensation of a foreign body in the eye, tearing, swelling in the eyelids, blurred vision, discharge, redness and difficulty opening the eyes in the morning.

Treatment for conjunctivitis varies depending on the cause. Usually, eye drops and cleaning are indicated in the region. If it is bacterial conjunctivitis, antibiotics are indicated.

5) Insect bite

Because it is a very delicate region, being bitten by an insect, such as a bee or even a mosquito, usually causes swelling in the eyelids. Those who have allergies may have more intense reactions such as shortness of breath.

The recommendation is to wash the place well and pass an antiseptic with the indication of the specialist.

6) Blows

Image: Reproduction/Mundo Deportivo

In addition to pain, trauma to the eye region causes inflammation and swelling in the eyelids. The eyes become swollen due to an inflammatory self-defense mechanism of the body, which changes the permeability of blood vessels at the site.

7) Blepharitis

Despite having a complicated name, blepharitis means inflammation of the eyelids. As part of the tear is produced in this region, the symptoms are dry, red eyes, swelling of the eyelids and peeling skin at the edge of the eyelashes.

However, in some cases it leads to more serious symptoms such as blurred vision and inflammation of other eye tissues, particularly the cornea. It can occur due to bacteria or when the glands in the area do not work properly.

Treatment involves applying ointments to the eyelids and using medications such as antibiotics. It is worth noting that it is not transmitted to other people.

8) Herpes

It is an infection caused by viruses of the herpes class. The most common is herpes simplex which causes infections in various regions of the body such as genitals, mouth, nose, eyelids and even in the eyes, causing swelling. Generally, people who have a herpes simplex infection usually have the problem several times and in different places. The problem is associated with moments of falling immunity and stress. Treatment is with oral or topical antivirals.

9) Tumors

Eye tumors cause swelling in the eye area due to the growth of cancer cells. It can reach the eye itself or periocular tissues, such as on the eyelids or behind the eyes.

Diagnosing eye cancer is difficult because its signs and symptoms mimic those of other conditions such as puffiness. It is usually detected during routine eye exams. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to any changes and seek medical help as soon as possible.

10) Bad sleep

Image: iStock During the night, resting your face on the pillow can make it difficult for the fluid that accumulates in the tissues to drain naturally. This results in the formation of bags near the eyes and swelling of the upper eyelids. In addition, it is common for some people to have fluid retention, leaving their eyes more swollen as soon as they wake up. In this situation, there is excess fluid in the connective tissue around the eyes.

11) Orbital cellulitis The condition is a serious infection in the bony eye socket, known as the orbit. It causes swelling, redness and pain, especially with eye movement, as well as paralysis of the muscles that control the eye. It is essential to seek medical help as soon as symptoms appear. The condition leads to complications such as abscesses, loss of vision, and spreads the infection to other areas. Treatment is carried out with antibiotics. 12) Kidney changes People with kidney disease lose more protein from the blood. And they help keep body tissues “dry”, especially the skin, because they allow the circulatory system to constantly remove accumulated fluid, which causes swelling.

When to see a doctor? Persistent conditions, with a lot of eye secretion, intense swelling of the eyelids and blurring of vision should be evaluated by the ophthalmologist. It is worth noting that maintaining eye hygiene and making cold compresses are strategies that help in most simple cases. However, the use of medication in the form of eye drops or orals should only be carried out under the guidance of a specialist. In addition, some homemade recipes can make swelling worse and interfere with treatment. In more severe cases, they cause loss of the eyeball or vision. Therefore, only the doctor is able to properly evaluate, diagnose and treat each of these cases. During the consultation, the ophthalmologist will make an evaluation according to the symptoms, check the medical history and perform the physical exam. He will then order specific tests to identify the cause of the swollen eyes.

Sources: Maria Cecília de Aguiar Remigioophthalmologist at the Hospital das Clínicas at UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco); Ione Aleximophthalmologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and at the Institute of Neurological Sciences (SP); Ronaldo Barcellosophthalmologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network (SP) and Vilberto de Souza Almeida Júnior; ophthalmologist at Santa Casa de São José dos Campos (SP).