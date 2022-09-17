1st Mega Job Fair exceeds expectations and already has 5,800 confirmed vacancies

The 1st Mega Job Fair promoted by the Uberlândia City Hall, which will take place this Saturday (17), from 8 am, at the Sabazinho Arena, has already exceeded the expected vacancies to be made available at the event. So far, there are already 5,800 vacancies registered by the participating companies, a number that can still increase until the day of the event.

For those interested in a job, there is still time to pre-register to apply for the vacancies offered. The procedure can be done until Friday (16), from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, at one of the support points located in Tubal Vilela Square and at the Central, Santa Luzia and Umuarama Terminals or through the City Hall portal via Worker Registration.

The Jobs Mega Feirão seeks to fill vacancies offered by about 100 companies referenced by the local unit of the National Employment System (Sine). Workers may express interest in more than one vacancy, according to each one’s skills and experience.

On the day of the event, whoever attends the Sabiazinho will receive a separate public transport card, with the right to two passes, as a way of defraying the displacement. The initiative and development of the Jobs Mega Fair is from the Municipal Departments of Social Development, Work and Housing and Agribusiness, Economy and Innovation.

Mega Job Fair

The expectation of the 1st Mega Jobs Fair is to offer more than 5 thousand vacancies in different areas of activity, by more than 100 companies, to workers over 16 years of age. Opportunities will be made available for sectors such as industrial, construction, health, commercial, services, bars and restaurants. All vacancies, as well as salary values, can be checked on the day of the event.

People who go to the Sabazinho Arena must bring an identification document with photo, work card and resume. Those who do not have a ready CV will receive help from Sine professionals to make it on the spot.