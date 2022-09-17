A Fazenda 14: After Pétala Barreiros talks too much, Solange Gomes opens the game and reveals how participants have access to external information: “They communicate through…”

Last Thursday (15), the influencer revealed that she knew external information

the beginning of “The Farm 14” it has been quite troubled. Last Thursday (15th), Barreiros petal he was talking to some pedestrians and let slip that he got external information in the pre-confinement. In an interview with Auê, program of “IG Gente”, Solange Gomes commented on the matter.

According to the finalist of the last edition of the rural reality show, pedestrians are really able to access external information during confinement. To circumvent the production rules, the participants communicate through a tablet, which is provided for use at the hotel.

“I’ve never been through this, I don’t know how to handle these things and I’m terrible. People communicate through Netflix and HBO Max login, with short sentences”said Solange. “Production can’t catch, obviously, but if they know about the things that happened, I think it’s because of that login there”he added.

The ex-A Fazenda also said that she learned about the communication in her first days of the reality show. According to Solangeshe didn’t understand anything. “There was a ‘zum zum zum there’, they said they talked horrors at the hotel, I didn’t understand anything. And I was watching ‘Marriage in Blind’. Everyone was talking and I must be the last to know about it”joked.

