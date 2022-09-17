A Fazenda 14: Deolane Bezerra does not stay on the fence and exposes the fee received for advertising on social networks: “I’ve already collected…”

The lawyer, confined to the rural program, did not mince words when talking about her gains from the internet.

Deolane Bezerra is one of the most controversial public figures in Brazil. The lawyer, currently confined in “A Fazenda 14”, vin giving talk among the viewers of the rural reality show because of their disagreements with Deborah, another member of the program.

In less than a week since the beginning of the attraction, the widow of MC Kevin has already starred in some remarkable moments. Among them is the fact that the famous has revealed the large amount she receives for advertising on her official Instagram profile.

It is worth mentioning that the influencer, who has already ventured into a DJ career, has about 15 million followers on her official Instagram profile. In addition, her official reserve account is followed by more than 6 million users of the social network, which allows her to have great engagement among her audience.

During the program, the famous was asked by one of the pedestrians about the amount she charges to advertise on the digital platform, and was surprised to answer that the fee she receives to make three advertising stories is R$ 100 thousand. However, she revealed that she has already earned much more from her work. “I already charged R$400 thousand”she said.