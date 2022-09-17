‘A Fazenda 14’: Ruivinha vents after crying: ‘I felt very useless’

Reproduction/Record – 09/16/2022 Redhead from Mars in ‘The Farm 14’

Ruivinha de Marte burst into tears during the dawn of this Friday (16) in “A Fazenda 14” and vented about the situation in conversation with Iran in the morning. The influencer told how she felt bad thinking about the public’s expectations about participating in the reality and also said that she was impacted by the friction between her friends on the show.

“I felt very useless. It’s not a matter of activity, it was the confusions they had. We get confused. Those questions of buying or not fighting and the desire to say what irritates me in people and not having the courage to talk and release the that I really am, because I’m very calm, but when I get stressed”, she began.

“The people who walk with me are being hurt, and it hurts me too. I have to know how to use the right words to defend […] I’ll be able to find a way to express myself and be honest, otherwise I’m going to keep it to myself and that’s not good.

Before I came in, there was a lot of expectation that everything is going to be amazing,” he continued.

“My problem is this, I can’t see myself, the person I am. I block myself. I’m that and much more […] It’s very intense, it makes you want to disappear, get out of the body just to relieve that feeling. We, who are calm people, end up absorbing the energy. We who are good get bad energy. It’s a load that’s not mine and ends up taking away the shine you have inside you and then you can’t even let go”, he added.

