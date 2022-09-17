A Fazenda 2022: Record exposes sex and cuts couple’s moans: “Don’t stop, don’t stop”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on A Fazenda 2022: Record exposes sex and cuts couple’s moans: “Don’t stop, don’t stop” 1 Views


The Farm 2022
Suzi Sassaki and André Santos moved the duvet in A Fazenda 2022 (Image: Reproduction / Record)

Not only of fire in the hay lives The Farm 2022, from Record. The station even showed that a very hot weather that happened in the magazine at dawn on Thursday (15). everything happened between Suzi Sassaki and André Santos.

Follow everything that happens in A Fazenda 2022 in the coverage of RD1

The celebrities, who competed for a spot in the rural reality with Bia Miranda, Claudia Baronesa and MC Créu, shared a double bed and moved the duvet a lot.

Lying very close to the couple, Baronesa kept her back, visibly embarrassed by the scene, while talking to Bia and MC Créu.

During the reality show, the station showed excerpts of the scene, but without an important detail, the audio. On pay-per-view, for example, Suzi could be heard whispering: “Don’t stop, don’t stop”, implying that he was enjoying something done by André.

As soon as the whispering started, however, the management cut the camera from the magazine and switched to another environment at the Itapecerica da Serra farm, in São Paulo.

The first couple of A Fazenda 2022

André Santos, it is worth remembering, is a former soccer player. He played for big clubs such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Arsenal. Suzi is an actress and model. She became known in 2017, when she participated in the Musa do Brasil contest.

Click here and press the button Follow” for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

The two could not beat Bia Miranda, who was chosen to enter the headquarters of A Fazenda 2022.

From the NewsroomFrom the Newsroom

THE RD1 writing is made up of specialists when it comes to TV audience, soap operas, celebrities and TV news. It has journalists who have been a reference for more than 10 years in the repercussion of television subjects, referenced and recognized by celebrities, professionals in the field and the public. It collects and publishes dozens of news daily consumed by millions of people weekly. Meet the team.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Eliana’s daughter wins a luxurious themed party for her 5th birthday; see the pictures

To celebrate her 5th birthday, Eliana’s daughter won a big party with a special and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved