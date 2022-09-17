A Fazenda 2022: Record exposes sex and cuts couple’s moans: “Don’t stop, don’t stop”

Not only of fire in the hay lives The Farm 2022, from Record. The station even showed that a very hot weather that happened in the magazine at dawn on Thursday (15). everything happened between Suzi Sassaki and André Santos.

The celebrities, who competed for a spot in the rural reality with Bia Miranda, Claudia Baronesa and MC Créu, shared a double bed and moved the duvet a lot.

Lying very close to the couple, Baronesa kept her back, visibly embarrassed by the scene, while talking to Bia and MC Créu.

During the reality show, the station showed excerpts of the scene, but without an important detail, the audio. On pay-per-view, for example, Suzi could be heard whispering: “Don’t stop, don’t stop”, implying that he was enjoying something done by André.

As soon as the whispering started, however, the management cut the camera from the magazine and switched to another environment at the Itapecerica da Serra farm, in São Paulo.

The first couple of A Fazenda 2022

André Santos, it is worth remembering, is a former soccer player. He played for big clubs such as Flamengo, Corinthians and Arsenal. Suzi is an actress and model. She became known in 2017, when she participated in the Musa do Brasil contest.

The two could not beat Bia Miranda, who was chosen to enter the headquarters of A Fazenda 2022.