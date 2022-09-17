Academia Escola offers 600 places to practice bodybuilding

Active and retired students and employees can exercise free of charge at Cidade Universitária. The Academia Escola da Universidade offers 600 places for the practice of bodybuilding. Registration starts this Friday, 16th. Interested parties should fill the form until the 22nd of September.

With an investment of more than R$ 70 thousand, the space was completely restructured and provides new equipment for the practice of aerobic activities and strength training. In 2022, the service will have no cost and the expectation for the next year is to increase the number of vacancies, when the service will be carried out through the payment of a monthly fee.

For the Dean of Extension, Culture and Sport, Marcelo Fernandes, the Academy is the materialization of the University’s care for the health and well-being of the academic community. “It’s a great achievement! Everyone can attend and see how the structure is well executed, with comfort, it is a beautiful and pleasant place”, he emphasizes.

The practice of weight training offers a number of benefits for the health of the body, such as muscle mass gain, reduction of body fat, increase in muscle strength and endurance, in addition to the prevention of osteoporosis and injuries in sports practices and daily activities. The Secretary of Sports Projects and Events, Edinéia Ribeiro, explains that the practice also contributes to mental health and there is no contraindication.

“There are only individual aspects that the Physical Education teacher analyzes through the goals and health conditions of the person who will join the bodybuilding practice. When registering, interested parties must answer questions about the level of physical activity and readiness to practice”, the secretary details.

Attendance at the gym will be organized in groups, with options for peak hours and also free during the mornings and evenings. Training starts on the 26th of September.

After the registration closes, consultations will be organized for the anamnesis, which is the interview carried out by a professional, and the individual assessment. The training plans will be prepared by Physical Education professionals and the monitoring will be carried out by scholarship students.

Check available classes and times

Class 1: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 am to 12 pm (35 places)

Class 2: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 12 pm to 1 pm (35 places)

Class 3: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 5 pm to 6 pm (35 seats)

Class 4: Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 6pm to 7pm (35 seats)

Class 5: Tuesday and Thursday, from 18:30 to 20:00 (15 vacancies)

Class 6: Tuesday and Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (35 vacancies)

Class 7: Free use, Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 11 am or from 7 pm to 9 pm and Saturday from 8 am to 11 am (410 spaces).

All registrants will be able to freely use the gym in the mornings and evenings, from 8:30 am to 11 am or from 7 pm to 9 pm, and on Saturdays, from 8 am to 11 am.

With an area of ​​848m², Academia Escola is located close to the University’s sports courts.

Text: Mylena Rocha

Photos: Laura Toledo