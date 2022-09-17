Accused of giving Marília a financial hole, Gabriel will not comment

In contact with this column, Gabriel Ramalho’s legal adviser informed that the businessman will not comment on the action with a request for R$ 9 million from Marília Mendonça’s inheritance or on the accusation of having caused a financial hole in the singer’s investments.

Gabriel’s adviser states that, as the process runs in secrecy of Justice, they cannot comment on the case. Regarding the financial breach, they stated that they intend to comment “only when there is any accusation [judicial] same”. Both news were broadcast first hand by the LeoDias column.

financial leak

Gabriel Ramalho is accused of being responsible for a financial hole in the singer’s applications. She would have discovered what happened during the pandemic, when she would use the money to help members of her band, who were out of work.

Gabriel did not have an effective participation in the singer’s music; His influence was at the beginning of his career and for that the eternal Queen of Sofrência was very grateful, so much so that he was practically considered part of the family, he walked in and out of Marília’s condominium as a member of the family.

Despite the proximity, Gabriel Ramalho was not well regarded in the artist’s surroundings. Many questioned the luxury life that the businessman led while Marília was still struggling to rise in her career. The discovery of the hole in her bank accounts was a big disappointment for the singer in life.

Marilia’s inheritance

Ramalho filed a request in court to receive R$ 9 million from the inheritance left by Marília Mendonça. He claims that he worked as an employee of the singer from the beginning of her career and, therefore, would be entitled to receive the amount for unpaid agreements. It was even found that when Marília Mendonça signed the contract with the record company Som Livre, Gabriel was entitled to a 10% share in the contract.

Wander Oliveira, owner of WorkShow and entrepreneur of Marília Mendonça, asks that it be clarified that Gabriel never acted as Marília’s manager within WorkShow. Gabriel’s relationship was that of a businessman in Marília’s personal life.

