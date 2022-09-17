Acer notebook with i5 and Geforce is cheap for R$ 2789 now – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Acer A515-54G-55HW Laptop is one of the most complete models for less than R$ 3,000. After all, it brings a high resolution screen, a dedicated graphics card and a good chipset. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at only R$ 2789 at Pix or R$ 3239 in up to 8x.

Speaking of features, the notebook works with an Intel Core i5-10210U chipset up to 4.2 GHz combined with a Geforce MX250 2 GB graphics card. As a result, it can handle the most intense tasks without causing slowdowns. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

In construction, this model also pleases with its 15.6-inch LED display with FHD resolution. There’s also a built-in webcam for selfies and Windows 11 operating system out of the box. Also, it includes stereo sound for a better multimedia experience.

Main features:

Processor Intel Core i5 10210U Quad-core up to 4.2 GHz Video card Gerforce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 RAM memory 8GB DDR4 (allows expansion) Storage 256 SSD Keyboard Brazilian Portuguese standard ABNT 2 Screen 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) WebCam Yes, integrated HD with 1280 x 720 resolution Weight 1.8kg System Windows 11 audio stereo speakers dimensions 1.80 cm x 36.34 cm x25.05 cm.

