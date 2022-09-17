Acer notebook with i5 and Geforce is cheap for R$ 2789 now – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 2 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Acer notebook with i5 and Geforce is cheap for R$ 2789 now – Tudo em Tecnologia 0 Views

The Acer A515-54G-55HW Laptop is one of the most complete models for less than R$ 3,000. After all, it brings a high resolution screen, a dedicated graphics card and a good chipset. And today, it’s on a special offer with a coupon starting at only R$ 2789 at Pix or R$ 3239 in up to 8x.

Speaking of features, the notebook works with an Intel Core i5-10210U chipset up to 4.2 GHz combined with a Geforce MX250 2 GB graphics card. As a result, it can handle the most intense tasks without causing slowdowns. In addition, it has 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

See too:

In construction, this model also pleases with its 15.6-inch LED display with FHD resolution. There’s also a built-in webcam for selfies and Windows 11 operating system out of the box. Also, it includes stereo sound for a better multimedia experience.

Main features:

ProcessorIntel Core i5 10210U Quad-core up to 4.2 GHz
Video cardGerforce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5
RAM memory8GB DDR4 (allows expansion)
Storage256 SSD
KeyboardBrazilian Portuguese standard ABNT 2
Screen15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080)
WebCamYes, integrated HD with 1280 x 720 resolution
Weight1.8kg
SystemWindows 11
audiostereo speakers
dimensions1.80 cm x 36.34 cm x25.05 cm.

On offer, the Acer A515-54G-55HW notebook is great value for money:

  • Discount – Acer Notebook
  • On the payment screen, use the coupon: OBA10
  • Select Pix as a payment method to get the promotional value.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Teaser Shows Hyrule Map Changes

Yesterday (13), during the most recent Nintendo Direct, Big N finally revealed the title and …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved