Actor from Pantanal revealed a harrowing story between co-stars

Actor from Pantanal talks about what he lived behind the scenes of the plot

Pantanal is simply the most lively soap opera in the country and proof of this is that the plot has been hitting audience ratings frequently. With a cast that mixes experience with youth, the feuilleton is bringing the golden times back to Globo’s screen.

Due, a few months ago, Luciano Huck invaded the backstage of the plot and talked to Marcos Palmeiras, the eldest José Leôncio. If in the first edition of the soap opera, shown by Manchete, he was Tadeu, the farmer’s rejected son, now he lives the farmer himself.

In conversation with the presenter of Domingão, the actor commented on the return of the plot. “It was in the Globo drawer for seven years. When I heard the story, I went crazy. I went there and asked to do it,” he said. In addition, he also talked about the first version of Pantanal and the success it was also at that time.

“We (cast and production) were all concentrated here (on the farm). There was no light equipment. I spent five straight months. The soap opera debuted without us knowing it was a success. We found out when we got off at Campo Grande airport. The Dominó group was also coming down, and the audience that was waiting for them ran after Jove and Juma (respectively, Marcos Winter and Christiana Oliveira)”, said the Pantanal actor.

In addition, what happened most at that time was making out among the cast. If today Jesuíta Barbos and Alanis lived a romance, at that time the actors also caught themselves loose. so much so that Marcos Palmeira recalled that when he went to sleep, she could hear noises from colleagues sneaking up on him.

In a good mood, the actor revealed that he even heard things: “There was no hot water at first, there was no television and everyone slept in the same room. There were some chains that were dragging there at dawn”, he joked.

“The generator turned off at 10 pm, there was that silence, but there were always those currents around”, he also commented. Now, the current Pantanal cast is short on novels.