After 17 years, ‘Constantine’ will get a sequel with the return of Keanu Reeves as the protagonist

Anyone who grew up in the early 2000s probably watched the film adaptation of ‘constantine‘ gives Warner. The long starring Keanu Reeves was a box office success and divided opinion among fans of the comic book’s anti-hero. DC Comics. Anyone waiting for a sequel has reason to celebrate.

This is because, this Friday (16), the North American portal deadline reported that Warner will produce a sequel with the same director, Francis Lawrenceand with Keanu Reeves already confirmed. Akiva Goldsman (Oscar winner for ‘A brilliant mind‘) will sign the script for the new production.

‘Constantine’ adapts the stories from the comics’Hellblazer‘ in which John Constantine is the protagonist. The story mainly focuses on the boy’s struggle with mystical and supernatural challenges such as demons and monsters from other dimensions. The character was created by Alan Moore, Stephen Bissette and John Totleben.

The first feature, from 2005, Constantine needs the help of a police officer (Rachel Weisz) to investigate the suicide of his twin sister. The story is slightly inspired by the arc’habits dangerous‘ in Garth Ennis. The film received some criticism from fans of the character, mainly for changing his nationality and physical characterization.