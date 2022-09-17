After admitting breach of contract, Record would be analyzing Pétala’s expulsion, says journalist

The confined has already starred in some moments that were much commented on by netizens

During the afternoon of yesterday, Thursday (15), Petal became a subject much commented on social networks because of a speech in “The Farm 14“. The confined would have admitted an alleged breach of contract with RecordTv, responsible for organizing and televising the reality show, and, for that reason, would be running the risk of being expelled from the attraction, according to information from Gabriel Perline, journalist of the portal “. IG People”.

During a fight between Deolane and Deborah, the redhead claimed that the lawyer would have received privileged information. Petal then revealed that she already knew this would happen. “That her husband said ‘Deborah is the only person who can beat Deolane in there'”she said, revealing that she received information during the pre-program lockdown.

“So did you find out at the hotel? Did you leak this information?“, asked Kerline. “Somehow it got to us. But it’s all over the gossip Instagrams“, Pétala said. It is important to emphasize that program participants cannot have access to any information while they are in confinement, whether during or before the rural attraction.

During this afternoon, Friday (16), Gabriel Perline published some information about the possibility of Pétala being expelled from the program after admitting that he violated the contract. According to the journalist, the station is inclined to turn a blind eye to the problem due to the fact that the peoa has been committed and has already caused a lot in the first days.

However, if Pétala is, in fact, expelled for failing to comply with the agreement set out in clause 8.1, of Annex I, which she read, agreed and signed, still according to the journalist, she has “the obligation to return all the cache and prizes received during your stay on the program.”