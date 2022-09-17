After asking Tertulinho for a divorce, Candoca’s life changed and becomes José Mendes’ maid

the wedding of Candoca (Isadora Cruz) and Tertulinho (Renato Góes) will come to an end in the next chapters of Sertão Sea, Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. The doctor will decide to end the relationship after understanding that her husband is not the man in her life. After that, she will accept to be an employee of José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) and will start working in her ex-fiancé’s business.

Every day, Candoca is convincing himself that his relationship with Tertulinho no longer makes sense. Despite ten years of a “stable” marriage, José’s return to Canta Pedra shook the doctor’s head a lot. In addition, the businessman has not left his ex-fiancée alone since her arrival, which makes the situation worse.

From now on, even, her marriage to the son of Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) ​​will only wear out, to the point where she will decide to ask her husband for a divorce. Tertulinho will be totally bewildered by the woman’s request and will end up fainting. On the other hand, she will not go back on her decision and will try to remake her life.

Upon finding out about the divorce, José will soon decide to help Manduca’s mother (Enzo Diniz) and invite her to work with him. Despite being confused by the whole situation, she will eventually accept and become his maid. Who won’t like the news will be Laura (Eli Ferreira), the businessman’s personal assistant and who is secretly in love with the handsome guy.

SEE TOO! José Mendes is devastated by Manduca’s rejection, tries to win him over and begs Candoca to help him

It is worth noting that Sertão Sea it is a work of Mario Teixeiraunder the general direction of Pedro Brenelli and artistic direction of Allan Fiterman.