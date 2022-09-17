After cabinet refusals, Douglas Garcia is notified via the Official Gazette of investigation for breach of parliamentary decorum | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

The Ethics Council of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo notified in a publication in the Official Gazette, this Saturday (17), Bolsonarist deputy Douglas Garcia (Republicans), for offending journalist Vera Magalhães last Wednesday (14) at the end of the debate. of TV Cultura among candidates for the government of the state of São Paulo.

According to deputy Maria Lúcia Amary, president of the Alesp Parliamentary Ethics and Decorum Council, there are eight complaints or representations that were presented against the deputy, for breach of parliamentary decorum (see which ones are below).

The Ethics Board made three attempts to notify Garcia at his office, but his staff was not authorized to receive. After publication in the DO, the deputy has a period of five sessions to present his defense and only after is that the President of the Council convenes the meeting for the admissibility of representation (see next steps below). Also according to the deputy, this is the first time in her administration that this type of notification is required.

Process RGL 8243/2022 – author: Deputy Emídio de Sousa and Deputy Paulo Fiorilo;

Process RGL 8244/2022 – authorship: deputy Isa Penna;

Process RGL 8245/2022 – author: deputy Mônica Seixas da Mandata Activist;

Process RGL 8246/2022 – author: Deputy Marcia Lia and Deputy Leci Brandão;

Process RGL 8247/2022 – author: deputy Patrícia Bezerra;

Process RGL 8248/2022 – author: Deputy Luiz Fernando Teixeira Ferreira;

Process RGL 8249/2022 – author: Deputy Vinícius Camarinha;

Process RGL 8256/2022 – authorship: deputy Carla Morando

Douglas Garcia has already been suspended from Alesp, convicted of ‘anti-fascist dossier’ and accused of transphobia; recall processes and offenses:

In June 2020, he was suspended by the Alesp presidency due to his involvement in the dissemination of fake news and attacks on pillar institutions of democracy, such as the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

In August 2021, he was ordered to compensate all people who had their data released in June 2019 in the so-called “anti-fascist dossier”, which contains hundreds of personal data from opponents of the federal government. In season, Garcia denied that he was responsible for the disclosure and said that the decision was “a blow to the law”. He is appealing the decision.

In addition, in May of this year, deputy Erica Malunguinho filed a lawsuit for transphobia against Garcia. In a session at Alesp, he said that trans is “a man who thinks he is a woman”.

In June of the same year, YouTube suspended the official channel of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) for seven days after Douglas Garcia showed a video with disinformation about Covid.

Once the representation has been received by the Ethics Council, it is sent to the SGP-Parliamentary General Secretariat;

After being assessed, the Council sends a copy of it to the Deputies who are members of the Council and informs the represented party to present a prior defense within a period of 5 sessions;

Once the defense is presented or the deadline has elapsed without the presentation of a defense, a meeting is scheduled for the admissibility of the representation;

If the representation is not received, it is filed;

If received, the represented party is informed to present a Defense of Merit (deadline 5 sessions);

Once the defense of merit has been received, a copy is sent to the Deputies who are members of the Council and the President designates the rapporteur to present his vote;

Once the vote has been received, a meeting is called for its appreciation;

The decision can be by filing or by applying a penalty. Penalties can be: warning, verbal or written censure, temporary loss of mandate or loss of mandate;

The verbal warning or censure is applied to the Deputy in a meeting of the Ethics Council;

Written censorship, after approval by the Bureau, will be forwarded to the Deputy;

If the penalty is: temporary loss of mandate or loss of mandate, Alesp’s Board of Directors must agree to proceed;

With the “agreement” of the Board, the Draft Resolution is prepared, which goes to vote in plenary by simple majority;

The representation must be processed by the Council for up to 30 days.

Offenses to Vera Magalhães

Repeating a phrase used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also against Vera Magalhães at another time, Garcia approached the journalist and said that she is “a disgrace to journalism”. See video below:

At the moment of confusion, Leão Serva, presenter of the debate, took the deputy’s cell phone and threw it away. In a video that circulates on social networks, the presenter says that the congressman’s harassment of the journalist is old and that he took such an attitude in order to contain the politician.

Vera, who is a columnist for the newspaper O Globo, a commentator for CBN radio and presenter of the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, was in the area reserved for journalists when she was approached by Garcia at the end of the TV Cultura debate between candidates for the government of the state of São Paulo, in the early hours of this Wednesday (14).

On his profile on social networks, Garcia released a video in which he denied having assaulted the journalist. He stated that he approached her to question her contract with TV Cultura and that he filed a police report against her for “slander and defamation”. At the end of the recording, he repeated the insults he had uttered during the debate.

The parliamentarian also spoke again of the lie that has been shared on social networks that Vera would receive R$ 500 thousand annually. “I earn BRL 22,000 per month from TV Cultura, since 2020, in a contract that is public, which he as a deputy has already requested and to which he has access, and which I have already published on my social networks. He came to lie again,” Vera declared in a video on her Instagram profile.

Garcia was elected federal deputy in 2018 by the Republicans. According to the Alesp website, the deputy is vice president of the Conservative Movement (formerly Direita São Paulo).

For two and a half years, he was on the front line of the group in defense of the March Against the Migration Law, the March for the Repeal of the Disarmament Statute, the March in Defense of the Family, the March for the Life of Military Police and presentation of projects such as Escola Sem Partido and Infância Sem Pornografia.