After layoffs and “pitis”, King Charles is booed in Wales

The reign of King Charles III has barely begun and it already has controversial episodes. This Friday (16/9), the new monarch and his wife, Queen consort Camilla Parker, made the first official visit to Wales, a nation that integrates the United Kingdom. However, the couple at the head of the British throne was not received affectionately by the population. Instead, the subjects booed the current sovereign.

During their visit to Wales, Charles and Camilla participate in a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Queen’s Life at Llandall Cathedral in the Welsh capital of Cardiff. It is the first time that the king has arrived in the country since his accession to the throne, on the 8th, after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As per protocol, Charles has made visits to the countries that make up the United Kingdom, such as England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. It’s not the first time the king has been booed since the proclamation. On Sunday (11/9), opponents of the sovereign and the monarchy took to the streets of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, to mourn the succession of the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth II. Some people carried posters with the phrase “Abolish the monarchy” to the demonstrations.

Although he went through the uncomfortable situation, King Charles III carries a special affection for the country, after all, he held the title of Prince of Wales for five decades. “His passion and affection for Wales has been clear. He has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the Welsh people,” said a spokesperson for the new monarch.

layoffs

As the British newspaper The Guardian published this Tuesday (13/9), 100 employees of Clarence House, former official residence of the new sovereign, were informed that they will soon leave their professional positions when he and his wife, the Queen consort Camilla Parker, to move to Buckingham Palace, seat of the monarchy.

Employees worked for the new sovereign while he acted as prince. The professionals received the notice of dismissal through letters. The message was that employee services will no longer be needed. The message says that the teams will receive help from the British Crown to find new jobs.

Upon reading about the dismissal, employees were enraged, according to The Guardian. “Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. All the staff has been working hard since Thursday night [quando a rainha Elizabeth II morreu] to come across it. People are very upset”, confided an informant to the British newspaper.

“Pitis”

On Saturday (10/9), Charles was proclaimed King of the United Kingdom, however, the tantrum he gave when signing the document that the monarch did not go unnoticed. The sovereign requested that one of the assistants remove the pen box from the table. For this, he waved energetically more than once and the internet did not forgive the episode by defining it as “piti”.

After three days, more precisely on Tuesday (13/9), King Charles III returned to star in a tantrum. He was annoyed at getting the date wrong and being let down by the pen. The object leaked ink. The sovereign handed the item to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker, and exclaimed, “I hate it.” The incident took place at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

King Charles III gives new “piti” because of pen. “I hate that”. After getting the date wrong when signing the document, the monarch complained about an apparent leak in the instrument used to write. Watch ▶️ pic.twitter.com/er7p22irLe — Metropolis (@Metropoles) September 13, 2022

