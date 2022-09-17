After Nadal, Djokovic publishes open letter on Federer’s farewell: ‘It is difficult to live this day’

Novak Djokovic used social media to honor Roger Federer, who confirmed his retirement from tennis after the Laver Cup dispute.

One day after the Swiss retirement announcement Roger Federerthe serb Novak Djokovic finally joined this Friday the many tributes paid to the legend of sneakers.

“Roger, it’s hard to live this day and put into words everything we share in this sport. More than a decade of incredible moments and clashes as a memory,” wrote Djokovic.

“His career has set the tone for everything it means to achieve excellence and dominate with integrity and cool blood,” added the Serb, who will team up with Federer in London for the upcoming Laver Cup. The competition is scheduled for the 23rd to the 25th of September.

Nole will be part of the European team, also made up of the Swiss, who will compete in his last tournament, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray.

Djokovic, one of Federer’s great rivals along with Nadal, had so far not published any comments following the Swiss’s retirement announcement on Thursday. The silence sparked a debate on social media and reverberated even in the Serbian press.

“Novak’s message to Federer is missing,” Kurir newspaper wrote on its portal, which also mentioned a “‘Nole’ still silent”.

Over the years, however, Djokovic had already shown himself to be a great admirer of the Swiss’s talent (“It’s impossible not to wonder if he’s really from this planet”).

Wimbledon 2019

Within the “Big three”, Nadal and Federer often show their friendship despite their on-court rivalry. Together, they have also sometimes shown a distance from Djokovic, notably when the Serbian announced in 2020 the creation of a new professional tennis association, independent of the ATP, ignoring calls from the Spaniard and Swiss to unite.

Djokovic and Federer have faced each other on 50 occasions in total, with the Serbian winning 27 times (11 wins to six in Grand Slam tournaments).

The most remembered of his finals was Wimbledon in 2019, in which Federer failed to win his 21st Major trophy despite having had two match points in the game.

This final is also the longest in the history of the London tournament, at four hours and 57 minutes. In early July, they both appeared together and smiling at a centenary ceremony for Wimbledon’s center court.