After photo of an elderly woman’s neck goes viral, learn how to use sunscreen correctly – Lifestyle

An image of a 92-year-old woman who didn’t wear sunscreen on her neck has gone viral on social media in recent days. The photo, from an academic article, shows the difference in women’s skin with and without filter protection.

The information in the article shows that the elderly woman used sunscreen for at least 40 years, but only on the face.

Faced with the shocking publication, many doubts arose about the correct use of the skin filter. According to dermatologist Patrícia Friço, a member of the SBD (Brazilian Society of Dermatology), the product is indispensable in everyday life and should be used even when there is no exposure to the sun.

“Sunscreens, also called sunscreens, are extremely important, as they help to reduce the harmful effects of the sun’s rays. These products reduce the amount of ultraviolet radiation from the sun that penetrates our skin through absorption, dispersion and or reflection of radiation. Depending on genetic predisposition, time and time of exposure, ultraviolet rays can cause damage, such as skin cancer”, explains Patrícia.

The dermatologist says that the “face is usually the most remembered region when it comes to protecting from the sun” — like the elderly woman who went viral — but reinforces that “forgotten areas” also need attention.

“Sunscreen should be used daily, even on cloudy and rainy days, and it should be applied all over the body. We can’t forget about other parts that can also suffer from the action of the sun’s rays, such as the ears, neck, chest and hands. Exposed areas of the body also deserve care.”

In addition, the dermatologist clarifies that the product needs to be applied at least 30 minutes before exposure to the sun and be reapplied throughout the day and after contact with water.

“The right amount is 2 ml for the face and neck (equivalent to a teaspoon) and 10 ml for the rest of the body (about three tablespoons)”, teaches the dermatologist, who also highlights the importance of SPF, a factor of sun protection.

“The SPF is nothing more than the time longer that a skin with sunscreen can be exposed to the sun compared to unprotected skin. Protectors with higher SPF offer greater protection. It is recommended to use sunscreens with at least SPF 15 “, says Patricia.

“People with lighter skin, who have less melanin production (protein that gives color to the hair and protects cells against the harmful actions of solar radiation), should opt for sunscreens with a higher SPF”, he concludes.



