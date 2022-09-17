After racism case with Vini Jr, Simeone leaves a cryptic message

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, did not feed the controversies involving striker Vini Jr on the eve of the classic. However, the Argentine left a cryptic message after the case of racism against the Brazilian.

– We live in a society in which we are all included, we are all people and it is the society we have – said the coach.

Cholo didn’t want to increase the controversies, but only talk about what can be done on the field of play.

– I focus on what occupies me as a coach, looking for ways to make a good match in a classic that is always special for us and the fans.

Last Thursday, Vini Jr was target of a racist insult by Pedro Bravopresident of the Spanish Association of Player Entrepreneurs, during the program “El Chiringuito”.