After rain, temperature should drop in BH and minimum could reach 11ºC on Sunday

After the rain recorded in the late afternoon of this Friday (16) in the capital of Minas Gerais, the forecast is that the temperature will drop over the weekend and more showers until 8 am this Saturday (17), according to information from the Defense Belo Horizonte Civil.
According to the agency, the forecast is that on Saturday the sky will be cloudy to overcast with rain. The minimum should be 14°C and the maximum 20°C. The relative humidity will be around 50% in the afternoon.
On Sunday (18), thermometers should register even lower temperatures, with a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 27°C. The relative air temperature should be around 25% in the afternoon.
See Civil Defense tips to protect yourself from the rain
- Avoid flooding areas and do not travel on streets subject to flooding or near streams and streams in times of heavy rain.
- Do not cross flooded streets or leave children playing in the floods and near streams.
- Do not take shelter or park vehicles under trees.
- Special attention to areas of slopes and hills.
- Never approach broken electrical cables. Immediately call CEMIG (116) or Civil Defense (199).
- If you notice cracks in the walls of the houses or the appearance of cracks, depressions or water mines on the ground, immediately notify the Civil Defense.
- In case of lightning, do not stay in open areas or use electrical equipment.