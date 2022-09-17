After rain, temperature should drop in BH and minimum could reach 11ºC on Sunday

After the rain recorded in the late afternoon of this Friday (16) in the capital of Minas Gerais, the forecast is that the temperature will drop over the weekend and more showers until 8 am this Saturday (17), according to information from the Defense Belo Horizonte Civil.

According to the agency, the forecast is that on Saturday the sky will be cloudy to overcast with rain. The minimum should be 14°C and the maximum 20°C. The relative humidity will be around 50% in the afternoon.

On Sunday (18), thermometers should register even lower temperatures, with a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 27°C. The relative air temperature should be around 25% in the afternoon.

