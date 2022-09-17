After Rock in Rio, Ludmilla is shocked by Roberto Medina’s call | celebrities



Ludmilla

Rio – Ludmilla, 27, has everything! The singer used Twitter on Thursday night to say that she was surprised by a call from Roberto Medina, president of Rock in Rio. The artist revealed to fans that the festival’s creator praised her performance on the Sunset Stage last Sunday.

“I’m in shock, I just got a call from Roberto Medina, creator of Rock in Rio, telling me that my show was one of the best that Rock in Rio has ever had. All the effort was worth it!”, wrote the singer . In the comments of the publication, netizens celebrated the news. “You deserve it,” said one. “Too proud,” said another.

I’m in shock, I just got a call from Roberto Medina, creator of Rock in Rio, telling me that my show was one of the best Rock in Rio has ever had. All the effort was worth it! — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) September 15, 2022

With a diverse repertoire full of hits, Ludmilla warmed up the audience at the Sunset Stage, last Sunday night, and praised black women in rap and funk. The singer did not disappoint fans in terms of the setlist and sang songs like “Verdinha”, “A favela arrived” and “Socadona”.

The owner of the project “Numanice” also sang the hits “Teu Secret” and “Amor Difficult”. Quite emotional, Lud made a point of thanking the audience for her presence and was impressed by the sea of ​​people gathered to watch her performance. “This here is packed, I can’t see where it ends, my God!” she said.

The artist also reserved a moment of the show to honor the black women of rap and funk who, according to her, are her “concrete base”. The singers Tasha & Tracie, MC Soffia, Majur and Tati Quebra Barraco were invited by the Sunset Stage star to sing their respective songs, bringing representation to the show. “At my table, these women will always have a place,” Lud said.