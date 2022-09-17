After Rock in Rio, Ludmilla is shocked by Roberto Medina’s call | celebrities

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 39 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on After Rock in Rio, Ludmilla is shocked by Roberto Medina’s call | celebrities 0 Views


ludmilla Lana Pinho / Publicity

Published 09/16/2022 08:53 | Updated 09/16/2022 09:09

Rio – Ludmilla, 27, has everything! The singer used Twitter on Thursday night to say that she was surprised by a call from Roberto Medina, president of Rock in Rio. The artist revealed to fans that the festival’s creator praised her performance on the Sunset Stage last Sunday.

“I’m in shock, I just got a call from Roberto Medina, creator of Rock in Rio, telling me that my show was one of the best that Rock in Rio has ever had. All the effort was worth it!”, wrote the singer . In the comments of the publication, netizens celebrated the news. “You deserve it,” said one. “Too proud,” said another.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, is sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape and false imprisonment | Sao Paulo

Singer Leandro Lehart, from Art Popular, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved