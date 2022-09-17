Alexandre de Moraes overturns injunction that prevented IPI reduction

Measure ensures a 35% reduction in the Tax on Industrialized Products

the minister Alexandre de Moraesof Federal Court of Justice (STF), revoked the preliminary injunction that suspended the 35% reduction in Taxes over industrialized products (IPI). The decision signed this Friday, 16th, takes into account the rule published by the federal government, which reestablished the IPI rates for 109 products manufactured in Manaus Free Zone, which means that more than 97% of local revenue is preserved. The preliminary injunction then signed by Moraes targeted three decrees published by the federal government, at the request of Solidarity. In the text, the party argued that with the reduction of the IPI throughout the country, producers in the Manaus Free Trade Zone would lose competitiveness with the reduction of rates in the rest of the country, since the tax exemption is their main incentive. To resolve the impasse, the government issued a new decree, published in August, which excluded 170 items that are manufactured in the Amazon free zone. With that, according to the minister, the changes preserved the competitiveness of goods produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, which justifies the revocation of the injunction.