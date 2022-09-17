All about the new value of cooking gas starting today

Good news for millions of Brazilians when it comes to food: cooking gas should reach its lowest value starting this Saturday (17) after the announcement of the reduction made by Petrobras last week.

The 4.7% decrease in the value of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to the state-owned company, seeks to reach a balance with market prices and maintain an adequate value for the economy of Brazilians.

Petrobras reduces the price of cooking gas by 4.73%

With the readjustment, from R$ 4.23 per kilo it will be R$ 4.03. In this way, as soon as it is possible to find a 13kg cylinder, for example, costing R$ 52.34 at distributors. An expressive difference when compared to the current price, reflecting in the consumer’s pocket.

It is important to emphasize that it is still necessary to wait for the national values.

Pará has the second most expensive gas

The most recent survey produced by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) revealed that the product costs up to R$ 150 at the points of sale. In this case, the amount charged was found in Altamira. The survey was carried out between the 4th and 10th of September at 155 sales points in Pará.

The lowest value was found for R$ 104.99, and on average, people from Pará end up paying R$ 120.53 for the product. In Belém, 42 stations were surveyed. The cheapest was found for R$ 105, but in other places the consumer can pay R$ 140 for a cylinder. On average, people from Belize spend R$ 116.17 to have the product available in their kitchen or at their food outlets.