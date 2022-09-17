All About The Rings of Power Actor

Learn all about the dark elf from The Rings of Power
Ismael Cruz Cordova has caught the public’s attention after being cast as arondir in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Between racist criticism from the audience and a quality performance, Ismael has proven to be an actor to keep an eye on.
With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the actor. Check out!
Who is Ismael Cruz Cordova?
Born in April 7, 1987 in Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, Ismael Cruz Cordova is an actor who gained prominence, mainly, for the series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Powerproduction of Amazon Prime Video. Having been the focus of public rejection for playing an elf and being black, the actor has been winning over Lord of the Rings fans with his unique performance.
But before becoming an elf in the new series set in the world of Tolkiento the fourteen yearsIsmael washed cars and mowed grass every weekend. The reason? Save money to buy a television and a DVD player. The first film that Ishmael bought was Lord of the Rings. Little did he know that years later, he would be part of this universe.
Started his career at age 15
Already at fifteen years, Ishmael started his career with commercials, appearances in TV series and movies. The dream he started with a TV and DVD player turned into a move to New York and the beginning of his studies at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University in 2006.
An actor to keep an eye on
Even though he didn’t grow up in the artistic world, Ismael became a highlight for his work. Critically acclaimed, the actor won several awards in his name. One of them placed him as one of the 25 leaders of the future by the magazine Latino Leaders Magazine.
Another outstanding award was the VOCES Award gives Fordwhich rewards exemplary individuals present in the media and entertainment industry.
Already part of Sesame Street
It’s hard to look at the face of arondir and think of a children’s series, but Ismael was already part of the fixed cast of Sesame Street. In 2013Ishmael went the third actor to play a Spanish-speaking character in the production that mixed people and puppets. interpreting armingthe actor has already told in an interview that he is very proud to have crossed different genres in film and television.
“The paths I’ve taken, I’m seeing what I can add, you know? I did Two Queens recently, where I play a renaissance violinist, and then, a little while later, Miss Bala. I feel very grateful for that.”said in an interview with ABC10.
What are Ishmael’s main works?
Even having started his career in cinema, with stray bullet in 2003, the highlights in the actor’s career are in the series. Ishmael was present at The Good Wife, Ray Donovan, divorcebut only in 2018 gained real prominence in Berlin Stationwhere he was the protagonist of the third season.
Ishmael can also be seen in episode 6 from the first season of the Mandalorian, The prisoneras the species alien Twi’lek, Qin.
There will be dark elf yes!
The actor commented that his lines weren’t the only thing he had to prepare for in Rings of Power. Ismael revealed that he was already aware that his casting in the role of Arondir would be boycotted by several racist fans. That’s why, in an interview, he said that he moved the focus from hate messages to being the best elf in the series.
“I fought hard for this role for that reason. I felt like I could carry that torch.”explained to the Esquire. “I did everything to make my elf the most ‘elven’, the most amazing, because I knew what would come with my lineup”.
What’s in Ishmael’s future?
In addition to future episodes of Rings of Power, there are some productions that include Ishmael and deserve the public’s attention. The first being the TV series of Guillermo Del Toro which debuts later this year at Netflix: Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Ishmael stars in the sixth episode of the series, based on a tale of HP Lovecraft next to stars like Geena Davis, Nia Vardalos and Rupert Grint.
The other production still doesn’t have a premiere date, but it’s in post-production and promises to put Ismael next to Jenna Ortega. Directed and written by Brian Helgeland, Finestkind will be a thriller dramatic that will still bring Tommy Lee Jones and Ben Foster.
He speaks Portuguese and knows capoeira
This information may seem random, but it is not. Ismael Cruz may never have come to Brazil, but knows details of the local culture and speaks Portuguese. The actor even revealed that he was once confused with Brazilians and, therefore, one of the first phrases he learned to speak was: “No, I am not from Bahia”.
In addition, Ishmael revealed that for his role in Rings of Power, he needed to learn martial arts and use the bow and arrow, however, he didn’t stop creating his own moves. “I mixed kung-fu and taekwondo, but also capoeira. As it is an Afro-Brazilian art and I am Latino, I wanted to bring something that represented this culture”.
According to him, he took capoeira classes with Brazilians at New Zealandwhere the series was recorded. “And I even learned a little more Portuguese in class” said in an interview for LOOK.
Discreet personal life
Ismael does not have his life so exposed on social media. The actor has a sister and is an uncle, but without much information about romantic relationships.
During recordings of Miss BulletIsmael posted some photos on Instagram alongside Gina Rodriguez, movie star. Amid rumors that the two were dating, gossip fell apart after Gina married Joe LoCicero in 2019.
Currently, there is no information that the actor has any relationship. The same goes for his sexuality, which is also a complete mystery.
How tall is Ishmael?
For the curious who want to know the elf’s height, Ishmael has 1.83 cm.