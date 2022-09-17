Allergy after cosmetic procedure leaves young woman swollen: ‘a lot of pain’

A 20-year-old woman ended up in the hospital in Palmas (TO) after having a severe allergic reaction to the material used in a cosmetic procedure.

The case was registered on Thursday (2), when Isis de Oliveira went to an aesthetic clinic to correct a procedure she had already done.

“I had a lip filler with hyaluronic acid and it ended up with excess product on the upper right side of my lip. With this difference, I had to correct it with hyaluronidase, which was what gave me the allergy”, explains the young woman in interview to UOL.

The hyaluronidase used in Isis is a kind of enzyme used to dissolve injectable liquids. It is often used to ‘fix’ flaws in cosmetic procedures.

According to her, the moment the product was applied in her mouth, she began to feel an intense burning sensation. Within minutes, her face began to swell and within an hour he was unrecognizable.

“I felt a lot of redness, pain and itching. I sent a picture to my mother and she said ‘let’s go to the hospital now, this is not normal’. At the clinic they had said that the product caused swelling, which was normal, so at first I thought that was normal, but [o inchaço] started to go up to the rest of the face”, he recalls.

Upon arriving at the health unit, the young woman received priority care, was medicated with injections of adrenaline, antiallergic and corticosteroids. The swelling lasted about four days and on Monday (5) Isis’ face returned to normal.

@isispolivx hi guys, you don’t have to be afraid of an aesthetic procedure, just be careful with the products used, this had already been the 3rd time I’d had a lip filler, but because of a side that got crooked and I wanted to correct it, I had to using this product that gave me this severe allergy. we had already tried other methods of correcting where it was crooked, with modeling massage, squeezing the product and it didn’t work. this was the last case and I had this atypical reaction, I hope to get better soon and not scare anyone. #esthetic procedures #deuerrado #hyaluronidase #dermatology #allergy #allergic reaction ? Horror, suspense, weirdness, ghost, UFO – Zassh

As a warning, the young woman published her account on social media. In just over a week, the video reached the mark of 1.4 million views on TikTok.

“I made the video with the intention of alerting people even to know the allergic potential of the product. I hope that no one needs to go through what I went through to find out that we can have this reaction”, he said.