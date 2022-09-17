‘Almost childish. nothing to do with me’

Chay Suede is looking forward to new emotions as the protagonist of “Travessia”, which will replace “Pantanal” from October 10th. It is the actor’s first soap opera after “Amor de Mãe” (2019), in which he incarnated Danilo, a son excessively loved by Thelma (Adriana Esteves), but who, in fact, was Domenico, sought throughout the story by his real mother, Lourdes (Regina Casé). In the new plot of nine, Ari will be the beloved heir of Nubia (Drica Moraes). The actor, however, says that, although the two characters present a relationship of emotional codependency with their mother figures, they are quite different.

— Ari goes more for life than Danilo, who was quite withdrawn. He has a lot of self-esteem, he thinks he’ll be welcome wherever he goes, he’s not ashamed of who he is, he doesn’t want to hide,” defines Chay.

Architect, Ari is a staunch defender of the culture and historical heritage of São Luís. For 20 days, the actor and part of the soap opera team recorded in Maranhão. In the plot, the character starts dating Brisa, the role of Lucy Alves. Chay talks about the complicity he already has with the actress:

— It was very important to be in Maranhão on many levels. To understand how they talk, to capture things that are not available on the internet from the “maranhense glossary”. The trip also helped to connect with the team. We arrived in Rio full of stories in common. I got very close to Lucy and we were able to transform our memories into those of Ari and Breeze.

The characters of Chay Suede, Lucy Alves and Romulo Estrella will live a love triangle in “Travessia” Photo: Foto Globo/Fábio Rocha / Agência O Globo

In the story, the couple grew up in the interior of the state, on the banks of the Lençóis. Encouraged by Dante (Marcos Caruso), his teacher and mentor since he was a boy, the boy goes to Rio de Janeiro to investigate the construction company that intends to tear down one of the historic mansions in his region. In town, he will be enchanted by the spoiled and manipulative Chiara (Jade Picon). Brisa will meet Oto (Romulo Estrella) along the way.

“Ari is a guy who really sees what’s in front of him and falls in love with what he’s seeing. He can be seen as volatile or as someone who is enchanted by things. When he’s looking at the tile, he thinks it’s the most beautiful thing in the world and wants it to survive. When he listens to Professor Dante, he gets the feeling that he’s the wisest guy in the world. When he sees Breeze, there is only her. But when they’re not together, she exists a little less. Ari works with what his eye can see, it’s almost childish. He has nothing to do with me.

Father of Maria, 2 years old, and José, 10 months old, the actor says that the relationship he has with fatherhood is very different from that of his character. In addition to Brisa, Ari leaves her son, Tonho (Vicente Alvite). The character ends up staying longer than agreed in Rio and starts to give less and less news to the family.

— Despite being a paternity relationship different from the one I practice, I tried to understand what these motivations are. This brought me a lot of reflections. Ari undresses in front of the audience. He’s a guy who, at first, has a lot of certainties. They show themselves as doubts and challenges throughout history. Fatherhood is in the midst of all this madness,” says Chay.