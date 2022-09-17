Alok performs with indigenous people in the coverage of the UN headquarters in NY to promote the environmental agenda | Environment

Alongside indigenous artists, Brazilian DJ Alok performed this Friday (16) at the top of the United Nations (UN) headquarters building to promote environmental agenda and the ancestral culture of native peoples of Brazil during the 77th General Assembly.
Alok performs at the UN headquarters in New York this Friday (16) — Photo: Alex Carvalho/tvglobo
The performance is part of the program that marks the launch of the program “O Futuro é Ancestral”, an initiative of Instituto Alok, a non-profit association created by the DJ and music producer, and of the Global Compact, a UN platform that encourages companies to adopt that promote sustainable growth and citizenship; of which Globo is a signatory.
The objective is to discuss with companies, institutions and experts how to integrate the culture of indigenous peoples into solutions to combat the climate crisis and how the entertainment industry can enter this process, helping to promote sustainable growth and citizenship.
Partnership with indigenous artists
The DJ’s performance had a partnership with indigenous artists like Mapu Huni Kuî, from the Huni Kuĩ people, in Acre, and Owerá MC, rapper from the Guarani people, in São Paulo. In addition, a album with the artists will also be released by Alok next year, with all proceeds going to them.
“Since I had contact with the culture of native peoples, I understood the importance of preserving and disseminating their knowledge and of deconstructing concepts, beliefs and narratives that contaminate the vision that adults and young people in my country, and around the world, have about indigenous people”, highlights Alok.
Musician Mapu Huni Kuin and DJ Alok during the recording of the new album, in Sonasterio, MG. — Photo: Mila Petrillo/Disclosure
This Friday, at the UN, after a panel with experts, proposals for the creation of a fund to support indigenous artistic creationcalled “Ancestors of the Future”.
“What we did with Alok was to record our music to pass it on from generation to generation, because one day this would be necessary to share with men who have no knowledge of what the forest is,” says Rasu Yawanawa, one of the indigenous leaders who participate in the next production of Alok.
According to the Global Compact, the idea is for the fund to support the production of projects in cinema, music, games and on the web carried out by the indigenous themselves, as well as programs based on the use of technology for the well-being of the peoples of the forest and in the preservation of biodiversity. Action at the UN is also supported by Greenpeace.
“Bringing an approach to culture and entertainment to the topic of climate is essential to connect the agenda with new and different audiences and engage many more people in recognizing the importance of the indigenous population and their ancestral knowledge in preserving biodiversity”, adds Otávio Toledo, Director of Institutional Relations of the UN Global Compact in Brazil.
