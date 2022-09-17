Americanas has more than 400 job openings. Check how to apply

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

With more than 1,700 stores throughout Brazil, Americanas, one of the largest retailers in the country, has 411 vacancies for different positions. Thus, in addition to the effective vacancies, many of the vacancies offered are for the “Novo Talentos” and “Supervisor do Varejo” programs, which focus on newly graduated professionals.

In this way, Americanas, through these programs, trains for the functions of store manager, process supervisor and retail supervisor.

vacancies

Therefore, the vacancies opened by Americanas are for São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba, Belo Horizonte and Recife, in addition to contemplating several other municipalities.

So, for those who are interested in applying for one of the vacancies, just access the Americanas website dedicated to vacancies and careers.

benefits

Americanas hires under the CLT regime and offers the following benefits to its employees:

Meal ticket;

Bradesco health plan;

Amil dental plan;

Prudential Life Insurance;

Salary proposal in accordance with the job and salary plan, salary expectations of the candidate and technical evaluation;

Discounts at Submarino, Americanas and Shoptime physical stores and shopping sites, after the trial period;

Meetups and events with a lot of knowledge exchange and an internal platform with several courses and training;

Allya: app that offers discounts in almost 30 thousand establishments throughout Brazil, such as pharmacies, restaurants, salons, gyms, etc.

Social actions

Americanas joined the Movement for Racial Equity (MOVER), a union of companies and institutions whose goal is to create 10,000 leadership positions for blacks by 2030, and seeks to hire more than 7,000 vulnerable young people through of the One Million Opportunity (1MiO) project.

Furthermore, Americanas intends to train more than 5,000 women in technology, with the development of a program that encourages education in technology in different regions of Brazil.

In addition, through the Americanas na Favela project, the company intends to reach 50 communities. The company currently operates in 7 favelas in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, generating employment and training for residents.

