An American Cannibal’ Gets Scary Trailer; watch

posted on 09/16/2022 16:48



Netflix released this Friday (16/9), the first trailer for the miniseries. Dahmer: An American Cannibalwhich tells the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, played by Evan Peters.

The miniseries created by Ryan Murphy “looks at the horrific crimes committed by Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic problems that allowed one of America’s biggest serial killers to continue to act with complete impunity for more than a decade,” reports Netflix.

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer shocked the United States not only for the number of victims, but also for the brutal methods of murder, which involved necrophilia and cannibalism.

The cast also includes Richard Jenkins (six feet under) and Penelope Ann Miller (american crime), who will give life to the murderer’s parents.

In creation alongside Ryan Murphy is Ian Brennan, who he worked with on Ratched, Hollywood and The politician.

The protagonist, Evan Peters, has also participated in other works with the producers in several seasons of American Horror Story.

The Netflix original miniseries premieres on September 21.