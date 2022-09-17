Ana Prado says she knew before Shayan went to Fazenda

The model Ana Prado, who had a troubled relationship with Shayan Haghbin, said she knew in advance of the businessman’s departure for “A Fazenda 14” (RecordTV). In an interview with Central Splash today (16), she said that the participant himself spread the news to mutual friends.

I found out because he gossiped to everyone, to various contacts we have in common. I felt bad because after everything I went through they still chose him.

Ana Prado and Shayan met on the reality show Casamento as Cegas (Netflix). The couple faced arguments and fights, including at the altar, during the wedding ceremony that did not take place.

Outside the reality show launched in 2021, the model accused the Iranian of offending her. He also received a lot of criticism on social media about his attitudes on the show.

For the ex-fiancee, instead of Shayan, RecordTV should have invited other participants of “Marriage to the Blind” for the rural reality.

They could have chosen Carol Novaes, who was going to cause a lot of damage and is an intelligent woman, who knows how to make a fuss when necessary, or Day Feitosa, who is a princess. Why did they have to choose this guy?

