Analysis: victory with Jorginho’s finger and daring of the cubs boost Vasco’s confidence for the final stretch | vasco

Vasco even had a moment of instability against Náutico, but the goal in the 32nd minute of the first half encouraged Jorginho’s team to build the thrashed by 4 to 1 last Friday night, in São Januário, for the 30th round of Serie B. A result that keeps the team in the G-4 and, more importantly, gives confidence for the decisive sequence that is to come.

To make things better, Londrina, who was just one point away from Vasco, drew with Tombense, and the Cariocas’ advantage increased to three points. In two rounds, the teams will face each other in Rio de Janeiro.

1 of 4 With Jorginho’s finger, Vasco scores again in São Januário — Photo: André Durão/ge With Jorginho’s finger, Vasco scores again in São Januário — Photo: André Durão/ge

At the post-game press conference, Jorginho stressed more than once his desire to do consistent work at Vasco and participate in the 2023 project. Is it possible? This will depend on how the team will gain access if the objective is achieved at the end of Serie B. But at first we can say that last night’s victory was the result of the coach, who has already managed to stir the players’ spirits in the first two work weeks.

+ Read what Jorginho said after Vasco’s victory

Dissatisfied mainly with Vasco’s offensive stance against Grêmio, when the coach debuted with a defeat in Porto Alegre, Jorginho promoted a firm change in the team by barring Alex Teixeira, the club’s main signing for the season. The striker did not come from good games, and the coach’s choice to keep Nenê and Raniel required the departure of shirt 7 and the entry of someone with more breath on the left side. The bet was on Eguinaldo.

He also changed two positions that had been receiving criticism from the Vasco fans. Defender Quintero and left-back Edimar had low confidence and lost their positions to Danilo Boza and Paulo Victor.

+ Dynamite gets emotional and cries watching Vasco’s game

Best moments: Vasco 4 x 1 Náutico for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Série B 2022

And it was on the left side that the coach managed to win the game, with three goals there. The intensity of PV and Egg, nickname given to the attacker by the fans, gave Náutico’s defense work and it was in that sector that Vasco started bothering the opponent with a well-placed kick from Andrey Santos.

– We had a very good week, the first thing I did was call Quintero, Edimar and Alex to talk and ask for understanding, everyone was sensational. They were very respectful of the decision. We wanted to give more intensity, mainly on the left side. Life is made of opportunities, I don’t give up on any player, but I needed to act to have a more offensive posture – evaluated the coach at the press conference after the match.

Jorginho’s team imposed the offensive posture that the coach asked for in the first 10 minutes, with three good arrivals right away, but lost the reins and saw Náutico respond right away. It was at that moment that Vasco presented greater instability in the match. The opponent, with the clear strategy of forcing the dead ball, had six corners in a short period of time.

+ Performances: attack goes well on four-goal night

But the night was the same as the Vasco attack. And here is another reference to Jorginho’s first days of work. Raniel, who has been oscillating in Serie B, won the coach’s trust and is a player that, no matter how much the crowd takes on the foot, should be kept by the commander, who likes to play with a fixed man of reference.

Shirt 9 had a goal disallowed, in a move that seemed to be on the same line as the opponent, and pulled the rout by scoring Vasco’s first goal as a penalty. Then he moved well, gave reference to the kids, made the pivot and participated in the play of the third goal, scored by Andrey after Eguinaldo pierced the submission.

2 of 4 Experience of Raniel and Nenê helps young people from Vasco — Photo: André Durão/ge Raniel and Nenê’s experience helps young people from Vasco — Photo: André Durão/ge

With three boys only 18 years old from the middle to the front, the presence of Nenê and Raniel in the team becomes necessary. The quality of Andrey, Marlon Gomes and Eguinaldo is indispensable. The Egg boy danced in Vasco’s second goal, clearing two markers and placing the ball almost with his hands in Jean’s left corner. “There was no way to reach”, summarized the striker after the game.

+ Andrey celebrates goal and renewed contract: “Clube do Coração”

With the victory consolidated, Jorginho gave the barred a chance, putting Quintero, Edimar and Alex Teixeira on the field. The coach wants to win the group. He also launched Pec and Figueiredo, important figures in Vasco’s best moment in this Série B.

When Eguinaldo was moved to the center of the attack, it was Figueiredo who took over the left wing to score another great goal in the game – a right leg shot at the angle. The boldness of the Hill Boys needs to be encouraged. The team cannot waste talent, after all, it is the strength of the base that stands out in the season.

– We need to give courage to these players. If you have to dribble, dribble up front and be safe on the defensive side. But let them be bold in the front – summarized Jorginho.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Meanwhile, the experienced help balance. It was Nenê who took responsibility by handing the ball over to Raniel to take the penalty and ask the crowd to support shirt 9. Then the attacking midfielder, already sitting on the bench in the second half, got up and went towards the stands to ask for the fan to stop booing Edimar, who had just entered the match. At 41 years old, shirt 10 may not deliver as much intensity, but he is decisive and a leader – a necessary piece for Vasco on the way to access.

– He’s an idol. One of the best players I’ve had the opportunity to train. I thank him and the fans for their support. It was essential to help Edimar to get up – completed the coach.

“With the strength of the base and the cauldron”, celebrates João Almirante | The Voice of the Crowd

The attack had a great night in São Januário, but the defense had room for criticism from the coach. PV took at least two balls in the back and one of them ended in a goal by Náutico when Vasco was winning by 3 to 0. There was no reason for crisis, but the boy, who made a good one-two with Eguinaldo in the attack, was pulled in the ear by Jorge. There are indications that the coach will split between him and Edimar in the final stretch of the season, depending on what the opponents demand.

+ Read more news from Vasco

On a cold night, with a record low temperature in Rio de Janeiro in 2022, the cauldron of São Januário boiled to not let Vasco lose the thread. With a firm speech and changes that came in handy, Jorginho now has the challenge of making the team play well away from home. It’s a matter of survival for him and for Vasco.

In his third spell at the club, Jorginho was the coach who spent the longest time at Vasco in the last decade: 16 months between 2015 and 2016. In 2018, he returned and stayed just two months. Now he will have eight more games to convince the 777 that it is the ideal name for the long-term project that is designed for 2023. The next one will be against Cruzeiro, at 9 pm on Wednesday, at Mineirão.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!