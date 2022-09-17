Anatomy of the goal: Corinthians uses all the players, gives 27 passes and puts Fluminense in the circle | Corinthians

Pressure to take back the ball, triangulations, turnarounds, patience and precision. Over one minute and 17 seconds, Corinthians applied concepts requested and trained by Vítor Pereira and used all the line players to score a great goal, the second in the 3-0 victory over Fluminense.

There were 27 passes, from Balbuena’s recovery to Adson’s slap to Giuliano, who fired a strong kick to blow up Neo Química Arena, qualifying for the final of the Copa do Brasil.

The bid helps to explain some of the strategy of the Corinthians to overcome Fluminense and deserves to be watched even before Timão regain possession. The team loses the ball on the left wing and immediately starts a “muffle” to recover it in the attacking field, where practically all the players are. Fábio Santos disarms, but the Cariocas retaliate.

1 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Ganso controls the ball in the defense field and has Du Queiroz on his neck. The game is in the 44th minute of the second half and the steering wheel still has the gas to press the ball out opponent.

2 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Then, the free kick is charged, and Du Queiroz once again tries to disarm, this time on Michel Araújo. He can’t get the ball back, but it gets in the way of the Fluminense player, who loses dominance. Fausto Vera arrives with a cart, and Balbuena advances to make the cut. The Paraguayan shows one of his virtues: to destroy by building. With a vertical pass, the defender triggers Adson.

3 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

The young midfielder threatens to shoot on the counterattack, but it was game over and Corinthians had the advantage. He drops the ball to Fagner.

4 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Du Queiroz, Fagner and Adson exchange passes on the right side. This approach, forming triangles along the sides of the fieldis one of the pillars of Vítor Pereira’s strategy.

5 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

At that moment, coach Fernando Diniz gets angry with Nathan, that had been moved to the left side. Part of the Fluminense team advances to pressure Corinthians, but he does not follow, giving Adson space to receive the ball again.

6 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

The midfielder advances and exchanges passes with Yuri Alberto. As is its characteristic, shirt 9 moves a lot, to give pass options and drag opposing defenders.

7 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Yuri manages to find a good pass for Du Queiroz, and then Corinthians does something that Vítor Pereira asks so much: connect runners. Ie, take the ball out of the pressure zone and “turn the game”, catching the unprotected opposing team on the opposite side.

8 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

9 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

The ball arrives to the left, where another triangle is formed, this time by Fábio Santos, Giuliano and Mateus Vital – the latter uses a cavadinha to escape the marking.

10 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

At that moment, Fluminense was already posted defensively. Instead of “forcing” a move and running the risk of losing the ball, Fábio Santos returns the ball to Gil. Okay, now all line players in the Corinthians already participated in the play.

11 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

The ball bounces back to the right side, and you can see the triangle once more. Fagner hits with a heel and shoots, getting more centered. So that Du Queiroz has a pass option, Adson retreats and stays close to the sideline.

12 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Corinthians returns the game to its defense, in order not only to spend time, but also to move Fluminense’s pieces and generate spaces in the opposing defense.

13 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

When Adson accelerates the play and goes towards the opponent’s goal, Yuri Alberto brakes his stride and distances himself from Nino’s marking. In a fraction of a second, there will be five Corinthians against five tricolors. Ganso, who was scoring further ahead, tries to come back to help with the marking.

14 of 17 14 – Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge 14 – Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

The Fluminense midfielder approaches, but Timão’s number 9 manages to make the quick pass. Due to the movement, Yuri Alberto seems to be trying to give a dig, but the ball goes low to Adson, who receives it very close to Felipe Melo and, mainly, to Nino. He dominates with his right leg and already plays with his left, between the legs of the tricolor defender.

15 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Giuliano projects himself into the empty space, dominates the ball, already adjusting his body to finish with his right leg. The strong kick, crossed, does not give Fábio any chances of defense and makes Neo Química Arena explode.

16 of 17 Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge Frame by frame: see the analysis of Corinthians’ second goal against Fluminense — Photo: ge

Now that you’ve seen the dissected shot, it’s worth watching the goal video again:

See the entire play of Corinthians’ second goal over Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians will face Flamengo in the final of the Copa do Brasil. The duels will be on October 12th and 19th, with mands still to be drawn.

Timão’s next commitment is on Sunday, against América-MG, at 18:00, away from home, for the Brasileirão.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

17 of 17 Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction Banner Corinthians — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!