André Gonçalves agrees alimony payment with his eldest daughter

Actor André Gonçalves, 46, announced this morning on his social media that he has reached an agreement on alimony debts with his eldest daughter, Manuela Seiblitz, 23.

The agreement, according to the newspaper O Globo, includes the recording of a video in which the candidate for state deputy (PV) for Rio de Janeiro highlights that his daughter tried to offer a deal to avoid his arrest and admits to having not complied with agreements made in the past. .

In the footage, André says he needs to recant for “unfair statements” made about Manuela after the first arrest for non-payment of alimony.

“I further declare that Manuela never tried to arrest me, as I said in a YouTube interview in December 2021. Manuela even proposed an agreement so that I would not be arrested in 2020. I accepted, but ended up not complying”, he began.

In addition to mentioning Manuela’s proposals to end the legal dispute, the actor admits that he failed to honor his pension commitments “several times” and was an absent father in the life of his eldest daughter – the result of his relationship with actress Tereza Seiblitz. .

“I have been dealing with the matter for many years through lawyers on my own initiative. During this period I stopped paying the agreed several times and today I realize that when I stopped paying the food, her mother had to take responsibility for it alone “, he declared.

The situation I find myself in now is not my children’s fault, but a consequence of my choices. I was not present at Manuela’s creation, I missed appointments and made Manuela wait for me several times and, in many of them, I did not attend. Pension is not a favor. Pension is an obligation, it is a father’s duty and a son’s right.

André Gonçalves

According to the report, André Gonçalves owes Manuela a total of R$ 136,018.34 in alimony. In the agreement, the artist received a period of three years to restore himself financially and make payments again. During this period, the value of the debt will be frozen.

With the agreement with Manuela, André Gonçalves turns his attention to the negotiation of alimony for his daughter Valentina Benini, 18. In all, he owes R$ 350,000 to the young fruit of his relationship with journalist Cynthia Benini, 49.

Currently, he removed the electronic anklet after 60 days in prison due to the child support debts and shares daily on Instagram his campaign actions to try to be elected State Deputy for Rio de Janeiro.